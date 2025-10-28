To address these challenges, IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS), the IBM worldwide provider of client support services, is expanding its capabilities to offer comprehensive firewall and network solutions in partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO). Named by IDC as a leader in 2025 Worldwide Enterprise Hybrid Firewall, Gartner© positioned as the only Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Cisco Secure Firewall, a key component of the Cisco Hybrid Mesh Firewall is engineered to help organizations strengthen Enterprise data security by providing visibility into the network and threat protection against zero-day attacks using Snort ML, backed by Talos Intelligence and AI-assisted automation.

According to Cisco, its firewalls innovation includes Encrypted Visibility Engine (EVE) to catch threats embedded in encrypted traffic without the need for decryption and to provide selective decryption option for high-risk network traffic. With the Next Generation Firewalls (NGFW), IBM TLS can now support the lifecycle of these firewalls, whether physical, cloud or virtual, by planning, designing, purchasing, installing, de-installing, and supporting them, helping clients to optimize their core or AI infrastructure. SnortML is a machine learning-based exploit detection that does not depend on signatures. Where traditional IPS signatures fall over are embedded threats such as SQL injection attacks that can be embedded in places where traditional controls do not catch.

The solution is designed to modernize the network and security infrastructure with the latest features, to help protect the environment against emerging threats and vulnerabilities, address breaches and contribute to mitigating cyberattack risks that can cause data loss, costly downtime and reputational damage.