Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM expands support services for virtual and physical firewalls

IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS), the IBM worldwide provider of client support services, is expanding its capabilities to offer comprehensive firewall and network solutions in partnership with Cisco.

Published 28 October 2025
Digital illustration with folders, clouds, lock, and key icons interconnected

Authors

Atul Dhall

Vice President, Product Management and Global Solution Design for Technology Lifecycle Services

IBM

John Christensen

Global Offerings Leader for Technology Lifecycle Services

The success of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI) adoption hinges on more than just powerful algorithms, massive datasets, GPUs or cutting-edge mainframes. Much of the performance lies in the speed and bandwidth of the network that connects all these systems in an environment that is becoming increasingly complex with the proliferation of vendors in the data center.

If a network is not robust, even the most advanced systems can underperform. But beyond performance, networks also play a crucial role for security, as they must manage exceptional conditions, like abnormalities in input, while also helping to effectively respond to deliberate adversarial attacks and address security risks.

Elevate your network with proactive IT support solutions

To address these challenges, IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS), the IBM worldwide provider of client support services, is expanding its capabilities to offer comprehensive firewall and network solutions in partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO). Named by IDC as a leader in 2025 Worldwide Enterprise Hybrid Firewall, Gartner© positioned as the only Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Cisco Secure Firewall, a key component of the Cisco Hybrid Mesh Firewall is engineered to help organizations strengthen Enterprise data security by providing visibility into the network and threat protection against zero-day attacks using Snort ML, backed by Talos Intelligence and AI-assisted automation.

According to Cisco, its firewalls innovation includes Encrypted Visibility Engine (EVE) to catch threats embedded in encrypted traffic without the need for decryption and to provide selective decryption option for high-risk network traffic. With the Next Generation Firewalls (NGFW), IBM TLS can now support the lifecycle of these firewalls, whether physical, cloud or virtual, by planning, designing, purchasing, installing, de-installing, and supporting them, helping clients to optimize their core or AI infrastructure. SnortML is a machine learning-based exploit detection that does not depend on signatures. Where traditional IPS signatures fall over are embedded threats such as SQL injection attacks that can be embedded in places where traditional controls do not catch.

The solution is designed to modernize the network and security infrastructure with the latest features, to help protect the environment against emerging threats and vulnerabilities, address breaches and contribute to mitigating cyberattack risks that can cause data loss, costly downtime and reputational damage. 

Your network needs effective IT support

Serving as a component of defense against cyber threats, firewalls historically shielded data centers from the Internet, with the attack surface limited to a single point of entry into a building. However, the advent of bring-your-own-device policies, cloud-based services, IoT devices, branch architectures and remote workers has drastically expanded this attack surface. Today, the perimeter of security tries to encompass wherever users connect to applications.

We are transitioning into an era where adopting best practices and comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks is essential. These frameworks, incorporating protocols, rules and architectural designs, aim to help enhance breach, user, and AI protection while seeking to assist stakeholders in adhering to evolving compliance requirements. As we enter an AI-dominated age, security is yet a key aspect of this new landscape for businesses.        

Despite the undeniable growth, AI adoption comes with risks. The IBM IBV report “Securing generative AI — What matters now” from 2024 shows that respondent executives expressed a broad spectrum of concerns regarding their adoption of gen AI, such as the increased potential for business disruption (56%), unpredictable risks and new security vulnerabilities (51%) and new attacks targeting existing AI models, data, and services (47%).

The virtualization of data centers and new firewalls

As complexity impacts performance and costs continue to rise, we observe that the need for holistic support to navigate new challenges has grown significantly with the rise of data center virtualization. The management of what was once a solely hardware-based environment now encompasses supervising sophisticated virtual systems, including advanced firewall technologies. According to a 2023 report from IDC, it is projected that by 2027, over 70% of enterprise compute infrastructure will be virtualized, fueled by the demand for enhanced computing.

The expansion of the IBM TLS firewall security offer aims to address this considerable market demand. As organizations migrate workloads to the cloud, virtual firewalls can provide scalable and flexible protection, in addition to integrating seamlessly with cloud-native tools, offering enhanced visibility, and helping to simplify management across complex hybrid or multi-cloud infrastructures. By emphasizing virtual firewall capabilities, enterprises can fortify their cybersecurity defenses and address the risk of breaches in an evolving threat landscape.

Why IBM TLS

By choosing IBM as a support services partner for both physical and virtual firewalls, clients can benefit from IBM’s close technical and long-term relationship with Cisco. Our collaboration with the company stretches back to 1999, and we currently serve a large host of Cisco customers, offering services such as strategic planning, design, hardware and software fulfillment, lifecycle services and support.

As one of only six Cisco Global Gold System Integrator Partners that is also an IT systems manufacturer, IBM brings unique value to the table. With a vast inventory of Cisco networking and security products under our support, IBM TLS resolves 97% of networking hardware issues for Cisco Systems at first call globally. We assist clients with refresh and modernization needs, including network and security product fulfillment requirements. This comprehensive structure can help clients’ environments remain secure, efficient, available, and resilient.

How IBM TLS can optimize your network