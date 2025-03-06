IBM expands relationship with AWS by launching a new Innovation Lab in Bucharest, Romania

Earlier in 2023, IBM and AWS launched the global Innovation Lab in Bangalore, India to enable clients to experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies, like generative AI, in our lab. IBM Consulting is the ideal AWS partner of choice, with IBM’s deep experience in market-leading AI capabilities and the shared commitment with AWS to accelerate the adoption of generative AI.

As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, IBM has 24,000 AWS certifications worldwide, of which 1,200+ practitioners are in the EMEA Centers, with the highest concentration in Bucharest. Last year, IBM received several AWS competencies, including Generative AI and Digital Sovereignty. These add to IBM’s roster of 21 validated service delivery programs and mastery in 29 AWS competencies. In 2024, IBM was recognised as the EMEA Consulting Partner of the Year – Finalist, in addition to receiving Global Design Partner of the Year and Collaboration Partner of the Year awards. These recognitions demonstrate that IBM and AWS are trusted partners for the Cloud journey in the European region.