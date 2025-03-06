IBM expands relationship with AWS by launching a new Innovation Lab in Bucharest, Romania

6 March 2025
Today, we are pleased to share the opening of a new joint Innovation Lab with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the IBM Client Innovation Centre in Bucharest, Romania.
The lab will drive forward our collaboration with AW by benefiting mutual clients from 22 countries and operationalizing our latest technologies, including agentic AI and generative AI solutions built using Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker and IBM watsonx on AWS.
Clients in the region will have more hands-on access to joint IBM-AWS offerings such as cloud modernization, mainframe application modernization, joint solutions industry innovation and IBM Consulting Advantage.
Additionally, IBM’s AWS practitioners will help visualize the art-of-the-possible and co-design prototypes to help accelerate transformation and innovation across industries such as automotive, energy and utilities, manufacturing and healthcare, among others. Clients will be able to take advantage of the use-cases and best practices from their global peers that will be demonstrated at the lab, which will enable them to rapidly build, test and scale solutions to solve their most pressing challenges.
Earlier in 2023, IBM and AWS launched the global Innovation Lab in Bangalore, India to enable clients to experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies, like generative AI, in our lab. IBM Consulting is the ideal AWS partner of choice, with IBM’s deep experience in market-leading AI capabilities and the shared commitment with AWS to accelerate the adoption of generative AI.
As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, IBM has 24,000 AWS certifications worldwide, of which 1,200+ practitioners are in the EMEA Centers, with the highest concentration in Bucharest. Last year, IBM received several AWS competencies, including Generative AI and Digital Sovereignty. These add to IBM’s roster of 21 validated service delivery programs and mastery in 29 AWS competencies. In 2024, IBM was recognised as the EMEA Consulting Partner of the Year – Finalist, in addition to receiving Global Design Partner of the Year and Collaboration Partner of the Year awards. These recognitions demonstrate that IBM and AWS are trusted partners for the Cloud journey in the European region.
IBM continues to strengthen AWS capabilities through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS. For example, IBM’s acquisition of Modern Systems from Advanced in 2024 brings a combination of talent, tools and knowledge, which will continue to enhance IBM Consulting's mainframe application and data modernization services. Experts from IBM and Modern Systems further enable IBM to support clients' mainframe application modernization journeys to AWS, designing a fit-for-purpose workload between mainframes and cloud. Read about the IBM Consulting services for AWS: