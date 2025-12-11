IBM expands OEM agreement with Delinea Privileged Identity and Access Management Capabilities

Together, IBM and Delinea provide a comprehensive view of privileged activities and consistent access controls to help clients mitigate risk, enhance auditability, and boost productivity for security and IT teams.
“Security is driven by innovation,” said Bob Kalka, Global Sales Leader for IBM Verify. “Our collaboration with Delinea exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that empower enterprises to navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape. Together, we’re setting new standards in identity security—helping customers operate with confidence in a rapidly changing digital world.”
This expanded agreement reinforces IBM’s strategy to collaborate with industry leaders that complement and extend IBM Verify’s capabilities.
Learn more about how IBM and Delinea are partnering to help organizations strengthen identity security and simplify privileged access management.
