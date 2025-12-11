Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM expands OEM agreement with Delinea Privileged Identity and Access Management Capabilities

This new agreement deepens a strategic collaboration, empowering them with greater visibility, intelligent authorization and unified control across all identities, human and machine.

Published 11 December 2025
Three coworkers in office with glass windows talking and looking at document
By Martina Kopic

IBM is expanding its OEM agreement with Delinea, a leader in intelligent identity security, to deliver advanced Privileged Identity and Access Management capabilities through IBM Verify Privileged Identity Platform.

This new agreement deepens a strategic collaboration that began between the two companies in 2018 and brings the full Delinea Platform to IBM customers, empowering them with greater visibility, intelligent authorization, and unified control across all identities—human and machine. The Delinea Platform delivers a full, cloud-native ecosystem of identity security solutions that enable enterprises to build and apply context across all identities with intelligent authorization.

Delivering a consolidated, cloud-native solution

Identity is one of the most critical control points in the modern security landscape. As organizations adopt AI, hybrid cloud and edge computing, the number of privileged accounts—and potential attack surfaces—continues to grow.

By integrating the Delinea Platform into IBM Verify, IBM is delivering a consolidated, cloud-native solution that helps clients:

  • Strengthen privileged access governance across hybrid and multicloud environments
  • Detect and respond to identity-based threats in real time
  • Simplify compliance reporting and reduce operational complexity
  • Accelerate time-to-value with rapid deployment and streamlined management

The expanded agreement makes the full Delinea Platform available through the IBM Verify Privileged Identity Platform, offering customers a unified approach to identity security that combines Delinea’s advanced AI-driven authorization with IBM’s deep security expertise and integrated portfolio.

The power of collaboration

Together, IBM and Delinea provide a comprehensive view of privileged activities and consistent access controls to help clients mitigate risk, enhance auditability, and boost productivity for security and IT teams.

“Security is driven by innovation,” said Bob Kalka, Global Sales Leader for IBM Verify. “Our collaboration with Delinea exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that empower enterprises to navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape. Together, we’re setting new standards in identity security—helping customers operate with confidence in a rapidly changing digital world.”

This expanded agreement reinforces IBM’s strategy to collaborate with industry leaders that complement and extend IBM Verify’s capabilities.

Learn more about how IBM and Delinea are partnering to help organizations strengthen identity security and simplify privileged access management.

Explore the partnership

Martina Kopic

Product Marketing Manager - IBM