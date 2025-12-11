IBM expands OEM agreement with Delinea Privileged Identity and Access Management Capabilities

IBM is expanding its OEM agreement with Delinea, a leader in intelligent identity security, to deliver advanced Privileged Identity and Access Management capabilities through IBM Verify Privileged Identity Platform.

This new agreement deepens a strategic collaboration that began between the two companies in 2018 and brings the full Delinea Platform to IBM customers, empowering them with greater visibility, intelligent authorization, and unified control across all identities—human and machine. The Delinea Platform delivers a full, cloud-native ecosystem of identity security solutions that enable enterprises to build and apply context across all identities with intelligent authorization.