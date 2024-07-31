IBM Event Automation on AWS Marketplace

IBM Event Automation is now available on AWS Marketplace. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing accessibility and deployment flexibility for enterprise customers worldwide. As of now, businesses can procure IBM Event Automation as self-managed software through AWS, leveraging their existing AWS Marketplace Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) budgets. This allows businesses to acquire subscription licenses under the bring your own license (BYOL) model.

This development opens up new avenues for organizations seeking robust event-driven architecture capabilities integrated seamlessly into their AWS environments. By listing IBM Event Automation on the AWS Marketplace, IBM helps ensure that clients can easily deploy and manage event-driven software capabilities while taking advantage of AWS’s scalable infrastructure and global footprint.

IBM Event Automation is available globally, with public plans in over 80 countries. Even if a client is not located in one of the 80 listed countries, they can still request access to IBM Event Automation by contacting their local IBM representative. This broad availability enables businesses of varying sizes and geographic locations to harness its capabilities to streamline their event management processes effectively. Under the BYOL subscription model, clients can optimize their AWS spending by using existing licenses for IBM Event Automation. This approach reduces upfront costs while aligning with cost optimization strategies.

Being hosted on AWS Marketplace facilitates seamless integration with other AWS services, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling clients to leverage a comprehensive cloud ecosystem for their event-led integration needs. IBM Event Automation supports deployment within a container environment on AWS, such as Red Hat® OpenShift® Service on AWS (ROSA) or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). This containerized approach helps ensure scalability, flexibility and efficient resource utilization, making it well-suited for modern cloud-native architectures.

With IBM Event Automation on AWS Marketplace, clients purchase the software and deploy it directly within their own AWS environment, providing greater control over customization and deployment specifics. Organizations intending to adopt IBM Event Automation through AWS Marketplace should consider several operational aspects:

Managing license utilization to comply with IBM’s BYOL terms and AWS Marketplace policies and maximize cost-effectiveness. Integration and support: Leverage AWS support services and IBM expertise to streamline integration and resolve any operational challenges.

In conclusion, the availability of IBM Event Automation on AWS Marketplace represents a strategic move to empower enterprises with sophisticated event management capabilities within their AWS environments. By adopting a BYOL subscription model and using containerized deployment options, organizations can achieve operational efficiency, scalability and cost optimization while benefiting from seamless integration with AWS services. As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation and cloud adoption, IBM Event Automation on AWS Marketplace stands to support their evolving needs for efficient event-driven operations.