IBM Envizi Recognized as a Leader in the Green Quadrant: ESG and Sustainability Reporting Software 2025

3 July 2025
IBM Envizi ESG Suite has been recognized as a market leader once again by independent research firm Verdantix in their Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software 2025 report, released on 27 June 2025.
IBM stands out for its data management and AI expertise within its software offerings. The suite has received top ratings in data acquisition, management, quality control, and ESG sustainability performance management according to the "Capabilities" scores from Verdantix. Additionally, it earned strong scores in the "Momentum" scores, which assesses strategic success factors such as market vision and strategy.
Verdantix conducted a thorough evaluation by comparing 21 solution providers. This process included a comprehensive questionnaire, demonstrations from the suppliers, and interviews with current users of ESG and sustainability reporting software.
As Verdantix's Luke Gowland pointed out in the report, “Amid growing regulatory uncertainty and rising stakeholder scrutiny, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented systems or manual processes to manage sustainability disclosures. The demand for accurate, auditable and real-time (or near real-time) sustainability data has elevated reporting software from a supporting tool to a strategic requirement. The 2025 Green Quadrant highlights those vendors best positioned to help firms navigate evolving requirements, meet assurance expectations and embed sustainability performance into core business decision-making.
IBM Envizi is well positioned to support customers navigating this market shift. The software suite helps organizations with regulatory and voluntary reporting, while also providing targeted tools for decarbonization. All delivered in a modular way to align with customers’ evolving requirements.
IBM demonstrated strong capabilities in ESG and sustainability performance management, reflecting its extensive expertise in enterprise data management, data security and privacy practices, and its performance management tools.
This latest recognition builds on IBM Envizi’s positioning as a Leader in the independent research and advisory firm Verdantix’s ‘Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software’ report, published on July 17, 2023. It reflects IBM’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its history of providing innovative solutions that set benchmarks in the industry.
Read the report and learn how Envizi can help your organization with sustainability data management and reporting.
About Verdantix
Verdantix is the essential thought-leader for world-enhancing innovation. We support change-makers with our proprietary data, unique expertise and executive networks. Our impactful analysis is delivered via a digital platform, consulting engagements and in-person events to thousands of decision-makers in more than 100 countries. From offices in London, New York and Boston, the Verdantix research team applies the principles of rigor, accuracy and curiosity to help our globally distributed clients solve their most complex challenges. verdantix.com