IBM Envizi Recognized as a Leader in the Green Quadrant: ESG and Sustainability Reporting Software 2025

Verdantix conducted a thorough evaluation by comparing 21 solution providers. This process included a comprehensive questionnaire, demonstrations from the suppliers, and interviews with current users of ESG and sustainability reporting software.

As Verdantix's Luke Gowland pointed out in the report, “Amid growing regulatory uncertainty and rising stakeholder scrutiny, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented systems or manual processes to manage sustainability disclosures. The demand for accurate, auditable and real-time (or near real-time) sustainability data has elevated reporting software from a supporting tool to a strategic requirement. The 2025 Green Quadrant highlights those vendors best positioned to help firms navigate evolving requirements, meet assurance expectations and embed sustainability performance into core business decision-making.

IBM Envizi is well positioned to support customers navigating this market shift. The software suite helps organizations with regulatory and voluntary reporting, while also providing targeted tools for decarbonization. All delivered in a modular way to align with customers’ evolving requirements.

IBM demonstrated strong capabilities in ESG and sustainability performance management, reflecting its extensive expertise in enterprise data management, data security and privacy practices, and its performance management tools.