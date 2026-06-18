IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 helps engineering teams scale governed agentic AI across the lifecycle

This release introduces a unified, extensible agentic automation platform for IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM), helping engineering teams scale AI adoption with lifecycle-aware data access and enterprise-ready governance.
Engineering teams are under pressure to deliver highly complex products at unprecedented speed. This pressure is especially evident in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, or medical, where products are becoming more software-defined and success depends on tight cross-discipline collaboration. AI can help teams move faster. It can automate repetitive or error-prone tasks, improve access to engineering knowledge and accelerate decisions.
Applying agentic automation across the lifecycle requires AI assistants and agents that are ready to operate in regulated environments, work with trusted data, respect governance and align with enterprise-approved platforms in a way that is secure and scalable.
IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 introduces advanced capabilities to address these challenges for agentic automation across IBM ELM. This release helps teams connect engineering data, domain-aware agents and orchestrated workflows, so they can apply AI more consistently across the lifecycle while maintaining enterprise control.
Grounded in core engineering constructs such as requirements, work items, models, tests and traceability, IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 introduces a key capability: a managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint that enables lifecycle-aware access to ELM data. MCP tools help connect AI applications to governed ELM data through a unified context layer that provides trusted context for AI assistants, agents, and orchestrated workflows.
This foundation supports practical engineering scenarios. Teams can find requirements related to a change request, summarize potential impact, create requirements through governed change sets, search work items by attributes, add comments, review sprint status, trace dependencies across artifacts, identify impacted model elements and analyse test quality gaps.
The value goes beyond faster access to information. It delivers engineering context that is trusted, governed and actionable.
Engineering AI Hub 1.3 also adds support for A2A-compliant agents, enabling IBM-provided agents to participate in custom, multi-agent workflows based on open standards. These agents share context, coordinate actions and support a governed execution of orchestrated workflows.
This capability helps organizations extend Engineering AI Hub beyond predefined use cases. Instead of building separate integration layers for every workflow, teams can begin to design coordinated agentic workflows that reflect how engineering work actually happens.
For example, a multi-agent workflow can assess a change request, identify related requirements, review impacted work items, check test coverage and prepare a summary for engineering review, all in one go. Engineers remain in control, while agents reduce the manual effort required to gather, connect and interpret lifecycle information.
AI adoption at enterprise scale must align with organizational standards. Many companies have already approved specific Large Language model (LLM) providers based on governance, security, compliance, or infrastructure requirements.
IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 expands beyond watsonx.ai and includes support for Amazon Bedrock. This added support gives teams more flexibility to align AI-assisted engineering with approved LLM providers, while maintaining a governed and consistent access to lifecycle data.
For engineering and IT leaders, this reduces the friction of introducing new AI capabilities. Teams can adopt Engineering AI Hub within existing enterprise AI strategies without duplicating infrastructure or pursuing additional platform approvals.
As organizations scale AI in engineering, deployments must align with security, operational, and compliance requirements. Organizations often need to run AI-enabled capabilities across cloud, on-premises and tightly regulated or air-gapped environments.
IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 introduces support for flexible deployment on CNCF Kubernetes, allowing teams to deploy Engineering AI Hub on platforms that align with their infrastructure strategy. This release also enables support for air-gapped installations, where network isolation is required to meet strict regulatory or security constraints.
This flexibility makes adoption more practical for organizations operating in regulated or constrained environments. It allows engineering teams bring AI capabilities closer to the systems where their engineering data and workflows already reside.
Other enhancements that now give administrators more control and flexibility, include:
These capabilities help teams improve the relevance and consistency of summaries, as well as the quality and completeness of work items during planning, while keeping the human-in-loop.
This release of Engineering AI Hub marks a significant step forward in AI-assisted engineering. It brings together lifecycle-aware data access, agent extensibility, alignment on AI strategy and deployment flexibility in a governed platform for IBM ELM.
For engineering organizations is critical. AI cannot operate as a disconnected layer. It must work with trusted data, understand engineering relationships, respect access controls and adhere to the processes teams already use to manage complex product development.
Engineering AI Hub 1.3 enables organizations to operationalize AI across the engineering lifecycle in a way that is trusted, governed and scalable.
Join the experts live on 24 June 2026 to see it in action