IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 helps engineering teams scale governed agentic AI across the lifecycle

Engineering teams are under pressure to deliver highly complex products at unprecedented speed. This pressure is especially evident in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, or medical, where products are becoming more software-defined and success depends on tight cross-discipline collaboration. AI can help teams move faster. It can automate repetitive or error-prone tasks, improve access to engineering knowledge and accelerate decisions.

Applying agentic automation across the lifecycle requires AI assistants and agents that are ready to operate in regulated environments, work with trusted data, respect governance and align with enterprise-approved platforms in a way that is secure and scalable.



IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.3 introduces advanced capabilities to address these challenges for agentic automation across IBM ELM. This release helps teams connect engineering data, domain-aware agents and orchestrated workflows, so they can apply AI more consistently across the lifecycle while maintaining enterprise control.