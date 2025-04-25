IT organizations across the globe are facing increasing pressure to improve their infrastructure efficiency, uphold the highest quality standards for regulatory compliance, ensure security and reliability of all applications they install and maintain. As the technology landscape advances, sourcing and maintaining engineering professionals with the required set of skills to handle and optimize applications deployment and management, can become a challenge. Simplification and reduction of tasks related to administrative overhead is therefore key.

Containers and container orchestration management solution provides IT teams with options that can greatly simplify the application workload relocation across on-premises, private and public cloud environments.

Containers carry all their dependencies with them, meaning that software can be run without needing to be re-configured across computing environments. The orchestration management solution, such as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, schedules and automates container-related tasks throughout the application lifecycle, including the deployment, service discovery, load balancing and self-healing for high availability.