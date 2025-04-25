25 April 2025
We are pleased to announce the release of IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) on Hybrid Cloud v1.0. A new deployment option for IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management v7.1, this introduces streamlined installation and management of new ELM server instances, harnessing the container technology and the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. This alternative presents a refined, enhanced approach reflecting on current industry standards, and adds new possibilities and efficiencies to the way organizations set up and administer IBM ELM.
IT organizations across the globe are facing increasing pressure to improve their infrastructure efficiency, uphold the highest quality standards for regulatory compliance, ensure security and reliability of all applications they install and maintain. As the technology landscape advances, sourcing and maintaining engineering professionals with the required set of skills to handle and optimize applications deployment and management, can become a challenge. Simplification and reduction of tasks related to administrative overhead is therefore key.
Containers and container orchestration management solution provides IT teams with options that can greatly simplify the application workload relocation across on-premises, private and public cloud environments.
Containers carry all their dependencies with them, meaning that software can be run without needing to be re-configured across computing environments. The orchestration management solution, such as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, schedules and automates container-related tasks throughout the application lifecycle, including the deployment, service discovery, load balancing and self-healing for high availability.
ELM on Hybrid Cloud v1.0 comprises standard pre-configured containers for the ELM v7.1 applications coupled with a dedicated operator which automates many of the most complex and time-consuming tasks such as installation, configuration, upgrade, backup and restore, and collecting information for problem analysis and resolution.
The introduction of IBM ELM on Hybrid Cloud v1.0 (containerized deployment) is anticipated to bring about several advantages, including new levels of automation:
ELM on Hybrid Cloud v1.0 also offers the ability to deploy and manage the ELM v7.1 applications on any of the following environments:
While this release of IBM ELM on Hybrid Cloud v1.0 supports new ELM installations specifically, we intend to support migrating existing ELM deployments to a hybrid cloud environment in the future, in order to ensure all users can harness the benefits of improved performance and security.
To learn more about ELM on HC v1.0 and how it can benefit your organization, sign up for the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management on Hybrid Cloud launch webinar on 3 June 2025.
Explore the product landing page