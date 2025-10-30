IBM earns the IDC 2025 SaaS CSAT Award for Financial GRC for the second consecutive year

According to IDC’s findings, over 50% of global enterprises plan to increase their spending on SaaS-based Financial GRC applications in the next 12 months, emphasizing areas such as AI/ML-powered analytics, advanced reporting and deeper ecosystem integrations. IBM continues to invest strategically in these areas—combining automation, cloud-native architecture and risk intelligence to help clients accelerate compliance and enhance decision-making
As IDC notes, IBM’s customers rated the company above average in every key category, with particularly strong marks for AI-driven capabilities, integration ease, and data management performance. This continued excellence demonstrates our relentless commitment to aligning technology innovation with customer outcomes.