IBM earns the IDC 2025 SaaS CSAT Award for Financial GRC for the second consecutive year

IBM has been honoured with the IDC 2025 SaaS Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) Award for Financial Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), marking two consecutive years of recognition for this award.

Published 30 October 2025
This recognition follows last year’s IDC 2024 SaaS CSAT Award, which we believe reaffirms IBM’s consistent ability to deliver trusted, AI-driven and data-secure SaaS solutions that empower organizations to manage risk and regulatory compliance effectively in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

IDC 2025: Highest customer satisfaction across core GRC capabilities

The IDC SaaS Path Survey 2025 assessed over 2,900 organizations globally, measuring satisfaction across more than 30 metrics. IBM once again placed in the highest scoring group among Financial GRC vendors, with customers highlighting our:

  • Trusted brand and overall value delivered
  • Ease of implementation and integration
  • Superior features and functionality
  • Enterprise-grade support and robust data security
  • AI-driven capabilities and strong ecosystem partnerships

As depicted in IDC’s customer satisfaction radar chart (Figure 1, page 1 of the report), IBM outperformed peer averages across nearly every dimension, particularly in product reliability, AI-driven innovation and specialized industry expertise.

Driving innovation and value in financial GRC

According to IDC’s findings, over 50% of global enterprises plan to increase their spending on SaaS-based Financial GRC applications in the next 12 months, emphasizing areas such as AI/ML-powered analytics, advanced reporting and deeper ecosystem integrations. IBM continues to invest strategically in these areas—combining automation, cloud-native architecture and risk intelligence to help clients accelerate compliance and enhance decision-making

As IDC notes, IBM’s customers rated the company above average in every key category, with particularly strong marks for AI-driven capabilities, integration ease, and data management performance. This continued excellence demonstrates our relentless commitment to aligning technology innovation with customer outcomes.

Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape 2025 for GRC Software

This follows our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide GRC Software 2025 Vendor Assessment.

According to the report, “IBM’s OpenPages provides a comprehensive cross-organization GRC capability with all the features a mature GRC organization can utilize.” Together, we believe these recognitions from IDC underscore IBM’s end-to-end leadership—both in customer satisfaction and market capability—across the Financial GRC software landscape.

A shared success with our clients

At IBM, these awards are not just a reflection of our technology, but of the trust and collaboration we share with our clients around the world. Every implementation, every optimization and every AI-driven enhancement is designed to help organizations go beyond compliance—transforming governance and risk management into strategic advantages.

We thank our customers for their confidence and continued partnership, and IDC for recognizing our unwavering commitment to excellence.

About the IDC SaaS CSAT Award

The IDC SaaS CSAT Award recognizes leading software-as-a-service vendors with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in each market, based on responses from over 2,900 organizations worldwide. Ratings cover more than 30 performance metrics across product use, implementation, and vendor relationship dimensions—including trust, usability, innovation, support and value realization.

