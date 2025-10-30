IBM earns the IDC 2025 SaaS CSAT Award for Financial GRC for the second consecutive year

The IDC SaaS Path Survey 2025 assessed over 2,900 organizations globally, measuring satisfaction across more than 30 metrics. IBM once again placed in the highest scoring group among Financial GRC vendors, with customers highlighting our:

Trusted brand and overall value delivered

Ease of implementation and integration

Superior features and functionality

Enterprise-grade support and robust data security

AI-driven capabilities and strong ecosystem partnerships

As depicted in IDC’s customer satisfaction radar chart (Figure 1, page 1 of the report), IBM outperformed peer averages across nearly every dimension, particularly in product reliability, AI-driven innovation and specialized industry expertise.