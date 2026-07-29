IBM earns Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in AI and Security & Governance

The recognition highlights IBM’s expertise in helping clients accelerate trusted AI and data modernization with Databricks.
IBM today announced it has earned Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in both AI and Security & Governance. Awarded through the Databricks Partner Program, the specializations recognize partners that demonstrate deep technical expertise and verified customer success delivering solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The designations are effective immediately and remain valid through 31 January 2027.
The recognition reinforces IBM’s ability to help clients modernize data platforms, establish trusted governance and accelerate AI adoption at enterprise scale. Brickbuilder Specializations are awarded only to partners that demonstrate specialized technical capabilities and successful customer implementations, helping organizations identify trusted advisors in high-value solution areas.
As organizations move beyond AI experimentation to enterprise adoption, they’re looking for partners with the expertise to modernize data platforms, strengthen governance and deliver AI at scale. Trusted data foundations have become essential to turning AI investments into measurable business outcomes.
While these specializations recognize IBM’s technical capabilities, their real value is what they enable for clients: faster modernization, stronger governance and greater confidence scaling AI.
Organizations working with IBM can expect benefits, such as:
In practice, that means less time spent evaluating whether a partner can deliver and more time spent turning AI investments into results.
These specializations build on IBM’s Gold partnership with Databricks, a designation reserved for partners with proven practices, certified professionals and customer success stories. IBM has also developed Brickbuilder Solutions across multiple industries—including energy, manufacturing, retail, travel and consumer goods—as well as a growing portfolio of solutions and accelerators that help clients accelerate modernization and AI transformation on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.
IBM continues to invest in its Databricks practice through industry solutions, technical expertise and consulting capabilities that help organizations modernize their data estates, strengthen governance and unlock greater value from AI.