IBM earns Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in AI and Security & Governance

As organizations move beyond AI experimentation to enterprise adoption, they’re looking for partners with the expertise to modernize data platforms, strengthen governance and deliver AI at scale. Trusted data foundations have become essential to turning AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

While these specializations recognize IBM’s technical capabilities, their real value is what they enable for clients: faster modernization, stronger governance and greater confidence scaling AI.

Organizations working with IBM can expect benefits, such as:

Access to consultants with verified, hands-on expertise; not just certified training

Faster, lower-risk paths from AI pilots to production

A partner already vetted by Databricks for governance and security rigor at enterprise scale

In practice, that means less time spent evaluating whether a partner can deliver and more time spent turning AI investments into results.