IBM Digital Asset Haven: Unlocking scalable, secured digital asset operations

IBM Digital Asset Haven is a unified platform built for institutions that need to manage digital assets securely and efficiently across multiple blockchains
As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, institutions face a growing imperative: deliver secured, scalable services with compliance capabilities to meet the expectations of modern users and regulators.
IBM Digital Asset Haven addresses this challenge head on by bringing together the tools needed to store, control, move and settle assets, while also acting as a central hub for integrating both third-party and in-house digital asset services.
The shift from traditional to blockchain-based systems is accelerating. With the adoption of tokenized assets and stablecoins increasing, institutions will need to evolve.
Yet, many organizations face challenges such as fragmented systems, poor integration with enterprise workflows, limited security maturity and complex regulatory requirements. Many also struggle to coordinate across business units and find long-term technology partners with the scale and credibility to support their strategy.
IBM Digital Asset Haven is designed to overcome these barriers by offering a full-stack orchestration layer that integrates with enterprise processes, unifies fragmented systems and delivers the long-term operational resilience required by regulated financial institutions.
IBM Digital Asset Haven is a comprehensive platform for digital asset operations that enables institutions to rapidly deploy secure, policy-driven wallets and transactions, integrate third-party services, align policy-based governance with enterprise workflows, and flexibly manage cryptographic keys across jurisdictions and use cases.
Enables institutions to launch digital wallets quickly and efficiently. Through APIs and SDKs, companies can automate wallet creation, embed wallets into applications and support multi-chain operations with full indexing of token standards.
Enable streamlined digital asset operations with automated, policy-driven transaction flows. The platform supports smart contract execution, custom signing and dynamic routing—and full visibility transactions.
Brings programmable, policy-based governance capabilities to your digital asset operations. Institutions can define roles, permissions and transaction policies that mirror their internal approval chains.
Designed to accelerate deployment with pre-integrated services for identity verification (KYC), financial crime prevention (AML), yield generation and more. Extend capabilities through open APIs and connect directly to core banking, wealth and payment systems—reducing vendor complexity and integration overhead.
Combines signing models in a single platform allowing clients to select and mix the desired approach per asset, per use case or per jurisdictional requirement:
This ensures that institutions can adapt their key management strategy across “hot,” “warm” and “cold” operational tiers, while prioritizing control, recoverability or regulatory posture.
Security is foundational to any digital asset operation, especially when institutions are managing wallets, keys and transactions at scale.
IBM’s Confidential Computing capabilities—anchored by IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) and Hyper Protect Virtual Servers (HPVS)—form the foundation of its approach to runtime protection for digital asset operations. These technologies are engineered to provide hardware-enforced isolation, so that sensitive processes such as key generation, transaction signing, and access control remain shielded from even privileged administrators.
This allows institutions to maintain control over their digital asset infrastructure, while helping to ensure that critical operations remain private and tamper-resistant. These protections are especially valuable for regulated industries, where maintaining confidentiality and operational integrity is essential.
IBM Digital Asset Haven is more than a technical solution—it is a strategic enabler for institutions entering the digital asset space. By combining speed, control, security and resilience, IBM empowers enterprises to build trusted, scalable services that meet the demands of tomorrow’s financial ecosystem.
