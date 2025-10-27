IBM Digital Asset Haven: Unlocking scalable, secured digital asset operations

The shift from traditional to blockchain-based systems is accelerating. With the adoption of tokenized assets and stablecoins increasing, institutions will need to evolve.

Yet, many organizations face challenges such as fragmented systems, poor integration with enterprise workflows, limited security maturity and complex regulatory requirements. Many also struggle to coordinate across business units and find long-term technology partners with the scale and credibility to support their strategy.

IBM Digital Asset Haven is designed to overcome these barriers by offering a full-stack orchestration layer that integrates with enterprise processes, unifies fragmented systems and delivers the long-term operational resilience required by regulated financial institutions.