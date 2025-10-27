Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM Digital Asset Haven: Unlocking scalable, secured digital asset operations

Published 27 October 2025
Digital illustration with three dashboards lying on top of each other with purple glow

Author

Tina Tarquinio

Chief Product Officer, IBM Z and LinuxONE | MHV Senior Location Executive

IBM

IBM Digital Asset Haven is a unified platform built for institutions that need to manage digital assets securely and efficiently across multiple blockchains

As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, institutions face a growing imperative: deliver secured, scalable services with compliance capabilities to meet the expectations of modern users and regulators.

IBM Digital Asset Haven addresses this challenge head on by bringing together the tools needed to store, control, move and settle assets, while also acting as a central hub for integrating both third-party and in-house digital asset services.

Reimagining digital asset infrastructure for the future

The shift from traditional to blockchain-based systems is accelerating. With the adoption of tokenized assets and stablecoins increasing, institutions will need to evolve.

Yet, many organizations face challenges such as fragmented systems, poor integration with enterprise workflows, limited security maturity and complex regulatory requirements. Many also struggle to coordinate across business units and find long-term technology partners with the scale and credibility to support their strategy.

IBM Digital Asset Haven is designed to overcome these barriers by offering a full-stack orchestration layer that integrates with enterprise processes, unifies fragmented systems and delivers the long-term operational resilience required by regulated financial institutions.  

IBM Digital Asset Haven: Enterprise-grade capabilities

IBM Digital Asset Haven is a comprehensive platform for digital asset operations that enables institutions to rapidly deploy secure, policy-driven wallets and transactions, integrate third-party services, align policy-based governance with enterprise workflows, and flexibly manage cryptographic keys across jurisdictions and use cases.

1. Create and embed wallets at scale, fast and flexible

Enables institutions to launch digital wallets quickly and efficiently. Through APIs and SDKs, companies can automate wallet creation, embed wallets into applications and support multi-chain operations with full indexing of token standards.

2. Execute transactions that are secured, automated and policy-aware

Enable streamlined digital asset operations with automated, policy-driven transaction flows. The platform supports smart contract execution, custom signing and dynamic routing—and full visibility transactions.

3. Governance that aligns with enterprise workflows

Brings programmable, policy-based governance capabilities to your digital asset operations. Institutions can define roles, permissions and transaction policies that mirror their internal approval chains.

4. Pre-integrated third-party digital asset solutions

Designed to accelerate deployment with pre-integrated services for identity verification (KYC), financial crime prevention (AML), yield generation and more. Extend capabilities through open APIs and connect directly to core banking, wealth and payment systems—reducing vendor complexity and integration overhead.

5. Flexible key management models

Combines signing models in a single platform allowing clients to select and mix the desired approach per asset, per use case or per jurisdictional requirement:

  • Multi-Party Computation (MPC) for distributed signing and addressing single points of failure.
  • IBM Hardware Security Module (HSM)-based signing for advanced hardware-enforced key protection.
  • IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO) is designed to enable cold wallet operations—where private keys and signing processes are kept entirely offline to minimize exposure. This approach is ideal for high-value digital assets that require maximum security and oversight.

This ensures that institutions can adapt their key management strategy across “hot,” “warm” and “cold” operational tiers, while prioritizing control, recoverability or regulatory posture.

Security built for the future with confidential computing

Security is foundational to any digital asset operation, especially when institutions are managing wallets, keys and transactions at scale.

IBM’s Confidential Computing capabilities—anchored by IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) and Hyper Protect Virtual Servers (HPVS)—form the foundation of its approach to runtime protection for digital asset operations. These technologies are engineered to provide hardware-enforced isolation, so that sensitive processes such as key generation, transaction signing, and access control remain shielded from even privileged administrators.

This allows institutions to maintain control over their digital asset infrastructure, while helping to ensure that critical operations remain private and tamper-resistant. These protections are especially valuable for regulated industries, where maintaining confidentiality and operational integrity is essential.

A platform for the next era of finance

IBM Digital Asset Haven is more than a technical solution—it is a strategic enabler for institutions entering the digital asset space. By combining speed, control, security and resilience, IBM empowers enterprises to build trusted, scalable services that meet the demands of tomorrow’s financial ecosystem.

To learn more about this solution

Read the Press Release

Read the Technical Blog