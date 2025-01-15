IBM delivers User Services for the Emergency Services Network

The Emergency Services Network (ESN) is a critical communications system being developed by the UK government. It will enable fast, safe and secure voice, video and data communication across EE's network, providing first responders with immediate access to life-saving data and information in live situations.

What does this announcement mean?

IBM and an ecosystem of partners have secured the contract to deliver User Services for the Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme, part of the Home Office. We will sit at the heart of ESN and will provide three key functions; provision of a secure mission critical application, supported by systems integration across IT and telecom systems, and Service Integration. These services will be provided throughout the delivery and deployment of ESN, as well as when services are made live.

Who will benefit from using the ESN?

ESN will benefit over 300,000 frontline emergency service users, including fire and rescue, police, ambulance services, local authorities, utility services, and other first responders. Equally through the introduction of ESN, the programme will deliver significant cost reduction through communication/device unification to the User Organisations, unlocking long term value to the taxpayer.

How will ESN improve emergency services operations?

ESN will improve emergency services operations by providing a modern voice and data platform that enables emergency services to share vital data, information, and expertise quickly and securely. Working with ESN‘s Mobile Services Partner, User Services will also support the prioritisation of communication between emergency services over other network traffic.

What will ESN deliver?

ESN will deliver secure and resilient mission-critical communications, a modern voice and data platform creating a common platform for emergency services to work more closely together for data sharing in emergencies.

How long is the contract?

The ESN programme will see IBM and its ecosystem partners deliver the network and IT infrastructure for the new contract over 7 years, with an option for a two-year extension.

Who are the ecosystem partners working with IBM?

IBM will lead this programme with the following: Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Frequentis, Exponential-e and Palo Alto Networks.

Learn more about the program from ESN and our partners: