Empowering your AI and cloud data journey with IBM Db2 12.1.2

We’re excited to announce the latest release of IBM Db2 12.1.2, packed with new features designed to unlock the full potential of your data and drive the next generation of AI and cloud applications. With advancements in security, scalability and support for cutting-edge workloads, Db2 continues to be a powerful, flexible database solution for businesses across industries.

Here’s a quick look at six of the standout enhancements in this release: