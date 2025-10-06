From static dashboards to proactive action: The evolution of Db2 Intelligence Center

Earlier this year, we launched Db2 Intelligence Center, a next-generation AI-powered database management console designed to give enterprises a single, unified view of their fleet of Db2 databases. From advanced monitoring to built-in query tuning and automation, Intelligence Center was built on a simple principle: DBAs shouldn’t have to juggle brittle scripts and multiple disconnected tools just to keep critical workloads running.
Since the launch in June 2025, we’ve continued innovating. The latest updates in Db2 Intelligence Center expand visibility, control, and governance to make Db2 management simpler, smarter and secure for enterprises.
In just 3 months, Db2 Intelligence Center has gone from launch to becoming the control plane database administrators (DBAs) rely on every day to get their work done. Each release has delivered clear momentum towards proactive, AI-powered management.
At launch, we introduced custom monitoring with 50+ key metrics that cover performance, storage management, and database workloads across multiple databases, creating a unified view for DBAs. Building on that foundation, we are excited to release a brand-new version of Db2 Intelligence Center that delivers a key set of updates:
With these enhancements, we’re continuing to deliver on what DBAs say empowers them most: simplified management, proactive performance, and enterprise-grade security. It also sets the stage for something bigger: Db2 AI Agents.
We’re in early exploration with AI agents and how Db2 DBAs can go beyond dashboards and monitoring to provide a new management experience. Early prototypes have focused on three critical areas of database operations:
Ultimately, this progress delivers what matters most: speed, security and simplicity. DBAs recover faster and spend less time on firefighting, IT leaders gain stronger governance and reliability, and developers build on a platform that keeps critical applications running without interruption.
If you’d like to shape Db2 AI Agents journey with us, stay tuned for early access.
Db2 combines decades of enterprise trust with new AI-powered performance, intelligent automation, and enterprise-grade governance. With the latest Intelligence Center innovations, Db2 continues to raise the standard for what enterprises can expect from a modern database: always-on availability, enterprise-grade governance, and proactive operations that adapts in real time.
