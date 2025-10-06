From static dashboards to proactive action: The evolution of Db2 Intelligence Center

In just 3 months, Db2 Intelligence Center has gone from launch to becoming the control plane database administrators (DBAs) rely on every day to get their work done. Each release has delivered clear momentum towards proactive, AI-powered management.

At launch, we introduced custom monitoring with 50+ key metrics that cover performance, storage management, and database workloads across multiple databases, creating a unified view for DBAs. Building on that foundation, we are excited to release a brand-new version of Db2 Intelligence Center that delivers a key set of updates:

Index Impact Analysis: Query tuning has always been a balancing act. One index may speed up one query but degrade another. With Index Impact Analysis, DBAs can evaluate indexing decisions across selected query types and time periods to see exactly which workloads will be affected before changes ever hit production. That means fewer regressions to roll back; faster, data-driven tuning decisions; and greater workload stability in complex environments.

Query tuning has always been a balancing act. One index may speed up one query but degrade another. With Index Impact Analysis, DBAs can evaluate indexing decisions across selected query types and time periods to see exactly which workloads will be affected before changes ever hit production. That means fewer regressions to roll back; faster, data-driven tuning decisions; and greater workload stability in complex environments. Integrated replication management, end-to-end in one view: Fragmented tools slow down troubleshooting. The new replication console consolidates setup, monitoring and management into one place. From a single pane of glass, you can create replication sets, define sources and targets, and monitor health end-to-end.

Fragmented tools slow down troubleshooting. The new replication console consolidates setup, monitoring and management into one place. From a single pane of glass, you can create replication sets, define sources and targets, and monitor health end-to-end. Expanded monitoring coverage: 64 additional signals across availability, performance and workload behavior for unprecedented visibility.

64 additional signals across availability, performance and workload behavior for unprecedented visibility. Configuration parameters at your fingertips: Keeping databases aligned with workload needs often means juggling command lines or separate tools. Intelligence Center now lets you view and edit configuration parameters directly in the console, giving you: workload-specific tuning in one place; reduced risk of downtime from manual misconfiguration; transparent, AI-driven recommendations tailored to your environment.

Keeping databases aligned with workload needs often means juggling command lines or separate tools. Intelligence Center now lets you view and edit configuration parameters directly in the console, giving you: workload-specific tuning in one place; reduced risk of downtime from manual misconfiguration; transparent, AI-driven recommendations tailored to your environment. Security enhancements for a trusted, secure platform: Enterprises need solutions that are not only performant but also safe, trusted and secure. The September update strengthens governance and compliance with Azure Entra ID, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for role and group authentication, and HashiCorp integration for credential management.With these enhancements, we’re continuing to deliver on what DBAs say empowers them most: simplified management, proactive performance, and enterprise-grade security.

With these enhancements, we’re continuing to deliver on what DBAs say empowers them most: simplified management, proactive performance, and enterprise-grade security. It also sets the stage for something bigger: Db2 AI Agents.

We’re in early exploration with AI agents and how Db2 DBAs can go beyond dashboards and monitoring to provide a new management experience. Early prototypes have focused on three critical areas of database operations:

Smarter performance troubleshooting: Performance slowdowns are the top time sink for DBAs, with 62% of DBAs noting performance troubleshooting as the #1 time consuming activity.* Db2 AI agents correlate signals automatically and explain what changed, helping teams identify root causes in minutes instead of hours.

Performance slowdowns are the top time sink for DBAs, with 62% of DBAs noting performance troubleshooting as the #1 time consuming activity.* Db2 AI agents correlate signals automatically and explain what changed, helping teams identify root causes in minutes instead of hours. Proactive health and change diagnostics : The best way to reduce firefighting is to stop problems before they escalate. Db2 AI agents continuously scan workload patterns, resource baselines and configuration changes to proactively flag risks, so planned work stays ahead of unplanned incidents.

: The best way to reduce firefighting is to stop problems before they escalate. Db2 AI agents continuously scan workload patterns, resource baselines and configuration changes to proactively flag risks, so planned work stays ahead of unplanned incidents. Knowledge and conversational assistance: DBAs no longer need to piece together metrics and documentation across tools. With natural-language queries, Db2 AI agents return precise, data-backed answers in one place, saving hours of manual effort.

Ultimately, this progress delivers what matters most: speed, security and simplicity. DBAs recover faster and spend less time on firefighting, IT leaders gain stronger governance and reliability, and developers build on a platform that keeps critical applications running without interruption.

If you’d like to shape Db2 AI Agents journey with us, stay tuned for early access.