IBM Db2 introduces Db2 Standard Edition and Db2 Advanced Edition license upgrades for Amazon RDS

4 December 2024
We are excited to introduce new subscription license upgrade options for IBM Db2®, delivering enhanced value and flexibility for our customers.
These upgrades enable clients to maximize the value of their Db2 investment by facilitating a smooth migration to Amazon RDS, empowering them to leverage cloud-native data management with operational simplicity, scalability and cost efficiency.
Customers can leverage their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments to fund these upgrades, enhancing the value of their AWS investment.
Upgrades give customers a one-time entitlement of 16 VPCs of IBM Db2 Warehouse, enabling them to use IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS on AWS and seamlessly run analytics between Amazon RDS for Db2 and IBM Db2 Warehouse.
Amazon provides AWS credits to help offset migration costs to Amazon RDS for Db2, simplifying and reducing the financial burden of your move to the cloud.
These new license upgrades demonstrate our commitment to supporting your cloud transformation journey while maximizing the value of your Db2 investment.
For more details on these new subscription license upgrades or to get started, please contact your IBM representative.
To learn more about running IBM Db2 fully managed on Amazon RDS, visit Amazon RDS for Db2.
