IBM Db2 Genius Hub now supports Google Vertex AI and Intel Gaudi for AI inferencing

Today, we are excited to take the next step in our mission to provide unparalleled flexibility and performance by officially introducing support for Google Vertex AI and Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators.
At IBM, we’ve always believed that your data shouldn’t just sit in a silo; it should be the engine that powers your enterprise intelligence. That’s why we launched IBM Db2 Genius Hub: a unified, agentic AI-driven operating layer designed to transform how you manage and optimize your Db2 environments, delivering the autonomous database experience.
Since day one, Genius Hub was built to handle the most demanding AI workloads, offering native support for Amazon Bedrock, AMD Instinct™ accelerators and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to power the agentic AI experience.
Today, we are excited to take the next step in our mission to provide unparalleled flexibility and performance by officially introducing support for Google Vertex AI and Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI, “one size fits all” is a myth. Enterprises need the ability to choose the hardware and cloud ecosystems that best align with their specific latency requirements, cost structures and data sovereignty needs.
By expanding our support to Google Vertex AI and Intel Gaudi, we are giving Db2 customers the freedom to build and scale AI inferencing exactly how they want:
We understand that while the cloud offers agility, many of our customers—especially those in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare—require the security of an on-premises environment.
The Db2 Genius Hub is designed for the Hybrid Cloud era. Whether you are keeping your data behind your own firewall or scaling globally in the cloud, we have you covered.
For those who prioritize absolute control and data gravity, Db2 Genius Hub supports high-performance hardware within your own data center. You can harness the power of:
If your strategy is cloud-first, Db2 ensures “like-for-like” compatibility across the major providers, allowing you to move workloads without rewriting applications:
The transition from “chatting with data” to “agentic AI”—where AI can reason, plan, and execute tasks—requires a robust infrastructure. By supporting a diverse array of chips and cloud platforms, IBM Db2 Genius Hub ensures that your database isn’t just a storage bin, but a high-speed launchpad for the next generation of AI agents.
Ready to modernize? Current Db2 customers can trade up to Db2 AI Editions to get full access to the Genius Hub and these new inferencing capabilities today.