IBM Db2 Genius Hub now supports Google Vertex AI and Intel Gaudi for AI inferencing

At IBM, we’ve always believed that your data shouldn’t just sit in a silo; it should be the engine that powers your enterprise intelligence. That’s why we launched IBM Db2 Genius Hub: a unified, agentic AI-driven operating layer designed to transform how you manage and optimize your Db2 environments, delivering the autonomous database experience.

Since day one, Genius Hub was built to handle the most demanding AI workloads, offering native support for Amazon Bedrock, AMD Instinct™ accelerators and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to power the agentic AI experience.

Today, we are excited to take the next step in our mission to provide unparalleled flexibility and performance by officially introducing support for Google Vertex AI and Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators.