Db2 Genius Hub adds next generation autonomous capabilities

Earlier in 2026, we introduced the new Db2 autonomous database experience, powered by Db2 Genius Hub. Built on a network of AI agents, Db2 Genius Hub was designed to augment database administrators across three core areas: agentic maintenance, agentic healing and agentic response.
At Think 2026, we’re introducing the next stage in the autonomous evolution: we’re taking Db2 Genius Hub from an AI that recommends to one that acts, under human supervision and within defined guardrails. Until now, Db2 Genius Hub has been advisory by design, helping teams analyze telemetry, surface likely root causes and navigate operational issues.
Now, Db2 Genius Hub begins to close the gap between insight and execution.
The biggest step forward is execution. With this release, AI agents in Db2 Genius Hub can propose and execute database operations with user approval. That means teams can move more directly from diagnosis to action without giving up control of what happens in production.
The slowest part of many incidents is not finding the problem. It is translating a recommendation into the right step, validating it and executing it safely. Approved actions close that gap without removing the human.
For example, an agent might propose a specific operational step such as updating configurations or creating an index, then wait for the DBA to review and approve it before execution. Genius Hub is no longer limited to explaining what happened and suggesting what to do next. It can now help carry out the next step.
We’re making Db2 Genius Hub easier to use from the tools teams already work in.
With MCP access for Genius Hub agents, MCP clients can connect to Db2 Genius Hub and use its capabilities directly within existing workflows. MCP is an open standard for connecting AI applications to external tools and systems, which makes it a practical way to bring Genius Hub into the broader set of tools teams already use. (Model Context Protocol)
This helps extend Db2 Genius Hub beyond a standalone console and into the broader operational environment.
Some issues cannot be diagnosed from database telemetry alone. They require lower-level signals from the host server, where CPU, memory, storage, and operating system conditions often explain what is really driving the behavior. With secure host-level access provided by the new Db2 Genius Hub Remote, our AI can incorporate host-level context into its dashboards and analysis workflows, giving teams a deeper path for problem determination and a more direct route from symptom to root cause to resolution.
We’re adding support for AI Task Automation. Db2 Genius Hub is moving beyond point-in-time interaction and becoming part of the ongoing operating rhythm of the database team.
With AI-based, natural-language scheduling, DBAs can now ask Genius Hub to handle recurring work in plain English. A DBA can say, “Run a backup every morning at 8am,” and turn routine operational intent into scheduled action without stitching together scripts, calendars, and reminders.
This changes the role of Genius Hub. It is no longer just there when something breaks. It becomes part of how routine database work gets done.
We’re expanding where and how Genius Hub runs. Earlier this year, we launched AI inferencing support for Db2 Genius Hub across Amazon Bedrock, IBM watsonx.ai, and AMD MI300s chipset (for purely on-premises deployments).
With this release, expanding the set of platforms that customers can use for AI inferencing to Microsoft AI Foundry, Google Vertex AI, and Intel Gaudi chips for on-premises deployments. This gives customers the freedom to deploy the Db2 autonomous capabilities, powered by Genius Hub, no matter where their databases happen to reside: on-premises or cloud.
We’re introducing Db2 Genius Hub as a cloud service offering, giving customers a managed option that removes the need to deploy and operate the console themselves.
For teams that want the fastest path to value, Db2 Genius Hub SaaS offers a simpler way to get started. It gives Db2 SaaS customers, as well as Db2 customers who prefer a managed model, access to Genius Hub without the overhead of running their own console deployment.
Db2 Genius Hub started as an AI that could tell you what to do. Now it will do it for you. That is the shift behind this release. Not just more features, but a new stage in the journey from intelligent assistance to supervised autonomous operation.
These capabilities are planned to roll out starting in June 2026.
Visit the Db2 Genius Hub product page