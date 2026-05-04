Db2 Genius Hub adds next generation autonomous capabilities

The biggest step forward is execution. With this release, AI agents in Db2 Genius Hub can propose and execute database operations with user approval. That means teams can move more directly from diagnosis to action without giving up control of what happens in production.

The slowest part of many incidents is not finding the problem. It is translating a recommendation into the right step, validating it and executing it safely. Approved actions close that gap without removing the human.

For example, an agent might propose a specific operational step such as updating configurations or creating an index, then wait for the DBA to review and approve it before execution. Genius Hub is no longer limited to explaining what happened and suggesting what to do next. It can now help carry out the next step.