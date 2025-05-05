5 May 2025
IBM is excited to announce the launch of IBM Db2 and Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure using the Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model, a transformative solution that builds upon the existing benefits of Db2 and Db2 Warehouse on Cloud. This will be generally available on 17 June 2025.
IBM Db2 and Db2 Warehouse managed services support mission-critical workloads on IBM Cloud and AWS, and we are thrilled to bring these services to Azure. Our managed services are built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies — helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize.
IBM Db2 SaaS provides independent scaling of compute and storage, high availability with multiple nodes supporting customers’ applications, and durability through automated backups and point-in-time recovery. Customers moving to the Cloud with Db2 can take advantage of:
IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS is a high-performing, elastic cloud data warehouse capable of storing petabytes of data, with support for real-time ingestion and an AI-powered query optimizer to accelerate results. Customers can modernize their analytics in the Cloud with:
As we deliver these services on Azure, we are first introducing a joint managed service—or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model—with the database instance deployed directly within the customer’s Azure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). This deployment model offers a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment. Our customers will now be able to experience the following benefits while owning their data within their environment:
IBM Db2 and Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure is designed to meet all business-critical needs. It is a game-changer for organizations looking to modernize to SaaS and have Azure as their primary cloud provider. It offers a secure, compliant and cost-efficient way to deploy Db2 and Db2 Warehouse on customers’ Azure cloud infrastructure, driving business growth and giving a competitive edge. Experience the future of data and analytics with IBM Db2 and Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure.
IBM Db2 and Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure will be generally available on June 17. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your cloud data and analytics strategy.
