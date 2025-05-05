IBM Db2 and Db2 Warehouse managed services support mission-critical workloads on IBM Cloud and AWS, and we are thrilled to bring these services to Azure. Our managed services are built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies — helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize.

IBM Db2 SaaS provides independent scaling of compute and storage, high availability with multiple nodes supporting customers’ applications, and durability through automated backups and point-in-time recovery. Customers moving to the Cloud with Db2 can take advantage of:

Granular scaling: Seamless independent scaling of compute and storage, with auto-increase thresholds ensuring that our customers never run out of storage.

Fine-tune performance: Input/Output Operations per second (IOPS) and throughput-based storage scaling, making it easy to increase the performance of existing storage volumes.

High availability: Switch from a single node to high availability configuration with ease, supporting 2 nodes spread across 2 availability zones.

Durability: Backup/restore with 14-day rolling snapshots and full weekly Db2 backup with option for unlimited backups to Azure blob storage.

IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS is a high-performing, elastic cloud data warehouse capable of storing petabytes of data, with support for real-time ingestion and an AI-powered query optimizer to accelerate results. Customers can modernize their analytics in the Cloud with:

Massive scalability: Achieve multi-petabyte-scale leveraging MPP architecture, local caching and AI-based query optimization to accelerate performance.

Storage tiers: Support for high-performance block storage solution and storage auto-increase, with Azure blob support soon to follow for additional savings.

Open data: Query multiple open table and data formats—Iceberg, Parquet, ORC, CSV and more—leveraging existing compute resources dedicated to the warehouse.

Lakehouse integration: Share data catalogues with the watsonx.data lakehouse service to bring Db2 data into AI/ML pipelines.

As we deliver these services on Azure, we are first introducing a joint managed service—or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model—with the database instance deployed directly within the customer’s Azure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). This deployment model offers a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment. Our customers will now be able to experience the following benefits while owning their data within their environment:

Compliance controls: The BYOC model allows customers to run the database instance inside their Cloud Account’s Virtual Private Cloud, providing controls to meet the strictest requirements.

Security and monitoring: BYOC enables granular monitoring and auditing, including network-level controls that create unparalleled visibility and control.

Data co-location: Running the BYOC model will collocate customer's data sources within their own VPCs or Azure account, ensuring seamless connectivity to resources and applications.