Db2 12.1.5 for Linux, UNIX and Windows is set to release on 9 June 2026. The latest mod pack is designed to help organizations scale AI-driven applications while maintaining the performance, availability and security required for mission-critical workloads.
This release builds on the Db2 12.1 AI foundation, introducing indexing for vector data, deeper integration with external AI models and broad enhancements across high availability, security and operational efficiency.
Db2 12.1.5 brings DiskANN-powered vector indexing to the database engine, enabling fast, scalable similarity search for AI use cases such as semantic search, recommendation engines and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
To simplify AI workflows further, Db2 enables native integration with external AI models. Developers can register models from watsonx.ai and OpenAI-compatible engines and invoke them directly using SQL functions like TO_EMBEDDING and TEXT_GENERATION. This allows applications to generate embeddings and text without moving data outside the database—reducing latency, complexity and security risk.
Together, these capabilities position Db2 as a complete AI data platform for transactional, analytical and AI workloads without requiring separate vector databases or complex data pipelines.
Db2 12.1.5 brings greater flexibility for high availability and disaster recovery deployments. Organizations can deploy more sophisticated disaster recovery topologies with more than three standbys across different geographic regions, dedicated standbys for reporting workloads and cascading HADR configurations for global deployments.
Automatic archive log pruning for non-integrated Db2 snapshots simplifies backup management by automatically removing archive logs that are no longer needed for recovery, reducing storage consumption and operational overhead.
This release also brings substantial enhancements to Db2 High Availability automation with the integrated Pacemaker cluster manager:
Db2 12.1.5 now includes GSKit 9, which raises the compliance standard to FIPS 140-3, ensuring cryptographic modules meet rigorous security requirements. GSKit 9 has full support for modern key encapsulation mechanisms, supporting the use of both classical and quantum-safe algorithms to protect your data against immediate threats and hardening against future quantum risks.
Security enhancements include a new ADMIN_GET_TLS_CERT interface for easily retrieving server-side TLS certificate chain information using SQL query. Users can easily monitor server certificates for expiry and maintain them so that users can continue to connect to the server. In keeping with modern security best practices and compliance requirements, online key retrieval allows JWT (JSON Web Token) signature validation keys to be updated without database downtime, reducing user effort to manage the local keystore. Restricted file permissions have been expanded to cover world-readable and world-executable settings on Db2 files, giving database administrators control over file access. When registering Db2 server and database details in LDAP, users can now specify client paths for key database and stash files, simplifying client configuration.
These capabilities help organizations meet evolving compliance requirements while reducing administrative overhead.
Db2 12.1.5 modernizes the full text search capability through integration with two best-in-class self-hosted external search engines: OpenSearch and Elasticsearch. This enables users to begin the migration from the ECMTS (Enterprise Content Management Text Search) engine to modern OpenSearch/Elasticsearch technology, providing better performance, improved scalability and access to ongoing open-source innovation.
In this release, customers will be able to use all three search engines to test indexing performance and migrate indexes over time. Db2 text search feature using ECMTS is deprecated with this release and will be discontinued in the next release.
The release introduces RPM-based (Red Hat Package Manager) installation, enabling the use of standard Linux tools for deployment, updates and dependency management.
Platform support has been expanded with PPCLE (Power Linux Little Endian) support for remote tablespaces and Datalake Software. Db2 12.1.5 also introduces AWS SDK support on AIX, allowing remote storage to be aliased and accessed directly from Db2. This enables optimized access to AWS S3 object storage from AIX for operations such as data ingestion, load, backup, log archiving and auditing.
In federated systems, sourced stored procedures now support default parameter values defined on the source database. This reduces the need for explicit parameter inputs, ensures consistent behavior across remote and federated environments and improves overall usability.
IBM Db2 12.1.5 introduces new capabilities to enhance the database administrator experience across schema evolution, performance and monitoring:
Db2 12.1.5 introduces significant enhancements to Datalake tables, building on the capabilities added in version 12.1.4. These updates include support for embedded Iceberg REST catalogs and Azure ADLS Gen2 storage, enabling seamless integration with modern data lake ecosystems.
Organizations can now extend traditional DPF deployments to directly access data stored in open data formats and the Iceberg open table format, while continuing to benefit from ACID compliance and enterprise-grade performance.
Db2 12.1.5 reflects a clear shift toward bringing AI capabilities directly to enterprise data, reducing the need for fragmented architectures and complex data pipelines.
By combining integrated vector search, external model support, modern data architecture, and enterprise-grade resilience, Db2 helps organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining control over their most critical workloads.
IBM Db2 12.1.5 will be available on 9 June 2026 as a mod pack for Db2 12.1 and can be downloaded from Fix Central.