IBM Db2 12.1.5 now available: Bringing AI to where your mission critical data already lives

Db2 12.1.5 now includes GSKit 9, which raises the compliance standard to FIPS 140-3, ensuring cryptographic modules meet rigorous Quantum security requirements. GSKit 9 has full support for modern key encapsulation mechanisms, supporting the use of both classical and quantum-safe algorithms to protect your data against immediate threats and hardening against future quantum risks.

Security enhancements include a new ADMIN_GET_TLS_CERT interface for easily retrieving server-side TLS certificate chain information using SQL query. Users can easily monitor server certificates for expiry and maintain them so that users can continue to connect to the server. In keeping with modern security best practices and compliance requirements, online key retrieval allows JWT (JSON Web Token) signature validation keys to be updated without database downtime, reducing user effort to manage the local keystore. Restricted file permissions have been expanded to cover world-readable and world-executable settings on Db2 files, giving database administrators control over file access. When registering Db2 server and database details in LDAP, users can now specify client paths for key database and stash files, simplifying client configuration.

These capabilities help organizations meet evolving compliance requirements while reducing administrative overhead.