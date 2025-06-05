1. Vector data store: AI-ready data management

Db2 12.1.2 introduces a new data type for VECTOR data, enabling users to store and manage vector embeddings just like scalar data types. This makes Db2 AI-ready at its core to:

Native Vector Storage : Store vector embeddings directly in Db2 tables for efficient data management.

: Store vector embeddings directly in Db2 tables for efficient data management. Flexible Embedding Models : Generate vectors from any embedding model and store it alongside business data in Db2 tables.

: Generate vectors from any embedding model and store it alongside business data in Db2 tables. Unified Data Management: Seamlessly manage structured and unstructured data together within a single, powerful database platform.

2. Similarity search capability: Powering RAG and AI applications

Db2 now supports semantic similarity search through optimized SQL queries with vector distance metrics. This unlocks transformative AI use cases, such as:

Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) : Enhance large language models with relevant context using nearest-neighbor searches.

: Enhance large language models with relevant context using nearest-neighbor searches. Recommendation systems : Deliver highly relevant results based on similarity, not just exact matches. For instance, create tailored retail product recommendations based on prior purchases or preferences.

: Deliver highly relevant results based on similarity, not just exact matches. For instance, create tailored retail product recommendations based on prior purchases or preferences. Hybrid data queries : Combine traditional SQL with vector operations for rich, context-aware analytics.

: Combine traditional SQL with vector operations for rich, context-aware analytics. Fraud detection : Detect in real-time any fraudulent patterns in financial transactions.

: Detect in real-time any fraudulent patterns in financial transactions. Image matching: Find matching images or profiles of people, places or objects in real-time using SQL queries.

These capabilities are accessible using familiar SQL syntax and native Db2 functions - making AI development achievable with speed, simplicity, and security.

3. pureScale Enhancements: Superior performance and flexibility



Db2 12.1.2 delivers significant updates to pureScale to optimize scalability and cost-efficiency:

Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) on AWS EC2 instances: Leverages low-latency network interfaces for high-performance, transaction-heavy workloads.

on AWS EC2 instances: Leverages low-latency network interfaces for high-performance, transaction-heavy workloads. zLinux sockets support : Enables cost-effective pureScale deployments on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers—ideal for development environments and read-only workloads.

: Enables cost-effective pureScale deployments on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers—ideal for development environments and read-only workloads. zVM support : Enhances virtualization flexibility for optimized hardware utilization in zLinux environments.

: Enhances virtualization flexibility for optimized hardware utilization in zLinux environments. NVMe I/O fencing (AWS): Accelerates recovery during host failures, ensuring high availability and reliability.

4. Security enhancements: Greater control and compliance

Db2 12.1.2 includes robust security features to meet evolving compliance demands:

Option to restrict world-writeable file permissions : Limit world-writable file permissions by allowing users to choose shared group ownership for enhanced control and security.

: Limit world-writable file permissions by allowing users to choose shared group ownership for enhanced control and security. TLS encryption monitoring : New metrics provide insights into the performance impact of secure communications.

: New metrics provide insights into the performance impact of secure communications. Mask at read: Applies column masking not just on the result of a query but also when the data is read from the table during query execution, significantly reducing the risk of data inference.

5. Azure BLOB Storage Support: Streamlined cloud integration

Db2 now supports Azure BLOB storage for:

External tables

Backup, load, and log archival

Native Cloud Object Storage (NCOS) tablespaces

Db2 Warehouse on Azure is optimized to benefit from cost-effective, resilient, and scalable object storage solutions—ideal for cloud-native, columnar analytics workloads.

6. Data lake support enhancements: Embracing open formats

Db2 continues its commitment to open data formats by enhancing support for Apache Iceberg: