5 June 2025
We are excited to announce the General Availability (GA) of IBM Db2 12.1.2, released on 5 June 2025. This release marks a significant milestone in data management designed to power the next generation of AI and cloud-native applications. With cutting-edge features like vector data support, enhanced security, seamless cloud integration and support for open formats, this release empowers enterprises to unlock deeper insights and accelerate innovation.
1. Vector data store: AI-ready data management
Db2 12.1.2 introduces a new data type for VECTOR data, enabling users to store and manage vector embeddings just like scalar data types. This makes Db2 AI-ready at its core to:
2. Similarity search capability: Powering RAG and AI applications
Db2 now supports semantic similarity search through optimized SQL queries with vector distance metrics. This unlocks transformative AI use cases, such as:
These capabilities are accessible using familiar SQL syntax and native Db2 functions - making AI development achievable with speed, simplicity, and security.
3. pureScale Enhancements: Superior performance and flexibility
Db2 12.1.2 delivers significant updates to pureScale to optimize scalability and cost-efficiency:
4. Security enhancements: Greater control and compliance
Db2 12.1.2 includes robust security features to meet evolving compliance demands:
5. Azure BLOB Storage Support: Streamlined cloud integration
Db2 now supports Azure BLOB storage for:
Db2 Warehouse on Azure is optimized to benefit from cost-effective, resilient, and scalable object storage solutions—ideal for cloud-native, columnar analytics workloads.
6. Data lake support enhancements: Embracing open formats
Db2 continues its commitment to open data formats by enhancing support for Apache Iceberg:
Db2 12.1.2 is more than just a version update - it’s a launchpad for next-generation AI applications. Whether you're modernizing legacy systems or pioneering AI-driven, cloud-native solutions, Db2 equips you with the tools you need to innovate with confidence. Explore the possibilities with Db2 12.1.2 today.
Download Db2 Community Edition for free