IBM Consulting now provides services for Microsoft’s comprehensive security platform with IBM’s identity expertise and managed service capabilities.
Identity-based attacks have become a primary vector for breaches. Yet many organizations still lack a consistent way to correlate identity signals across systems, prioritize what matters, and execute response actions with governance and accountability. The gap is clear: moving from detection to governed action.
IBM Consulting now provides consulting services for Microsoft Security solutions to address this challenge by bringing the identity expertise and managed service capabilities needed to operationalize Microsoft’s comprehensive security platform into governed, enterprise-scale remediation. The outcome is an ITDR solution that is both technically powerful and operationally mature.
Microsoft provides the security platform foundation—delivering deep telemetry, analytics and enforcement across the identity lifecycle. Signals from Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Intune and Azure Activity Logs are unified and analyzed within Microsoft Sentinel and the Sentinel data lake, creating a comprehensive, AI-ready security data fabric.
That foundation enables cross-domain visibility, correlated identity signals, and scalable analytics across both real-time and historical data. In this architecture, Microsoft serves as the system of detection, correlation, and enforcement.
IBM Consulting ITDR service builds on this Microsoft foundation to operationalize identity threat remediation program at enterprise scale, bringing IBM’s decades of identity security expertise and IBM’s proven AI capabilities. It adds identity-specific correlation and case management, AI-driven remediation recommendations aligned to policy, governed remediation workflows with human oversight, and managed service delivery at enterprise scale.
In simple terms: Microsoft detects and enables enforcement; IBM takes operational responsibility for governed identity threat remediation.
IBM ITDR service transforms Microsoft signals into action through a structured, identity-focused workflow:
Built on Microsoft Sentinel’s immutable logging and long-term retention, IBM ITDR adds policy-driven remediation workflows, business-context case management and compliance-ready reporting aligned to frameworks such as NIST, ISO, SOC 2 and GDPR—with a governance layer on top of Microsoft enforcement, ensuring every action is explainable, auditable and defensible.
The Sentinel data lake serves as the central data foundation for ITDR, enabling IBM ITDR to operate at scale. IBM ITDR enhances this foundation in three key ways:
IBM ITDR operationalizes Microsoft signals across key identity threat scenarios, including:
Each use case demonstrates the same principle: Microsoft provides the signal and enforcement foundation, while IBM drives coordinated, identity-aware remediation with proven operational expertise.
IBM Consulting brings 30+ years of identity security expertise across IGA, PAM and access management, refined through thousands of enterprise engagements in regulated and other industries. IBM’s expertise is embedded into AI-driven remediation playbooks, governance models, and industry-specific compliance patterns. Delivered as a managed service, IBM ITDR provides 24x7 operations, global delivery scale and proven enterprise execution. This is what transforms signals into decisions organizations can trust and defend.
Identity attacks will continue to evolve, but response does not have to lag. IBM Consulting ITDR service, built on Microsoft Security, enables organizations to move from fragmented signals to unified identity cases, transition from alerts to governed action, and operationalize identity security at scale.
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