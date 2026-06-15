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IBM Consulting provides Identity Threat Detection and Remediation Services for Microsoft Security solutions

IBM Consulting now provides services for Microsoft’s comprehensive security platform with IBM’s identity expertise and managed service capabilities.

Published 15 June 2026

Identity-based attacks have become a primary vector for breaches. Yet many organizations still lack a consistent way to correlate identity signals across systems, prioritize what matters, and execute response actions with governance and accountability. The gap is clear: moving from detection to governed action.

IBM Consulting now provides consulting services for Microsoft Security solutions to address this challenge by bringing the identity expertise and managed service capabilities needed to operationalize Microsoft’s comprehensive security platform into governed, enterprise-scale remediation. The outcome is an ITDR solution that is both technically powerful and operationally mature.

IBM Consulting for Microsoft Security solutions

The foundation: Microsoft Security

Microsoft provides the security platform foundation—delivering deep telemetry, analytics and enforcement across the identity lifecycle. Signals from Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Intune and Azure Activity Logs are unified and analyzed within Microsoft Sentinel and the Sentinel data lake, creating a comprehensive, AI-ready security data fabric.

That foundation enables cross-domain visibility, correlated identity signals, and scalable analytics across both real-time and historical data. In this architecture, Microsoft serves as the system of detection, correlation, and enforcement.

The extension: IBM Consulting ITDR Service

IBM Consulting ITDR service builds on this Microsoft foundation to operationalize identity threat remediation program at enterprise scale, bringing IBM’s decades of identity security expertise and IBM’s proven AI capabilities. It adds identity-specific correlation and case management, AI-driven remediation recommendations aligned to policy, governed remediation workflows with human oversight, and managed service delivery at enterprise scale.

In simple terms: Microsoft detects and enables enforcement; IBM takes operational responsibility for governed identity threat remediation.

How the IBM ITDR service works

IBM ITDR service transforms Microsoft signals into action through a structured, identity-focused workflow:

  1. Correlate signals into identity-aware cases: IBM ITDR aggregates identity signals across the Microsoft Security stack and additional systems, building a contextual view of each identity risk scenario.
  2. Contextualize risk and explain impact: AI models translate raw alerts into business-relevant narratives, including risk scores, confidence levels and plain-language summaries.
  3. Recommend policy-aligned actions: The service proposes remediation actions aligned to security and compliance policies, such as session revocation, MFA step-up, privilege restriction and credential rotation—informed by IBM’s library of proven playbooks.
  4. Execute with governance and auditability: Actions are executed using Microsoft enforcement controls, with IBM’s human-on-the-loop approval workflows, full audit trails and continuous learning based on analyst decisions.

Built on Microsoft Sentinel’s  immutable logging and long-term retention, IBM ITDR adds policy-driven remediation workflows, business-context case management and compliance-ready reporting aligned to frameworks such as NIST, ISO, SOC 2 and GDPR—with a governance layer on top of Microsoft enforcement, ensuring every action is explainable, auditable and defensible.

Leveraging Microsoft Sentinel and the Sentinel Data Lake

The Sentinel data lake serves as the central data foundation for ITDR, enabling IBM ITDR to operate at scale. IBM ITDR enhances this foundation in three key ways:

  • Unified identity correlation: Combines identity signals across Entra, Defender, Intune, Purview, and Azure logs into coherent threat scenarios.
  • Real-time and historical analysis: Drives immediate governed remediation while enabling deep investigation across long-term behavioral patterns.
  • Identity-focused AI models: Applies specialized machine learning trained on identity attack patterns to reduce false positives and prioritize genuine threats.

7 identity threat use cases

IBM ITDR operationalizes Microsoft signals across key identity threat scenarios, including:

  1. Compromised executive accounts: Correlates anomalous sign-ins, session activity and data access to drive controlled account containment.
  2. Lateral movement via service accounts: Connects identity behavior with privilege changes and infrastructure signals to detect and mitigate attack chains.
  3. Insider risk and data exfiltration: Combines identity, HR signals, and data activity to trigger governed access restrictions.
  4. MFA fatigue and push bombing: Detects repeated authentication abuse and enforces phishing-resistant re-authentication.
  5. Privilege escalation and shadow admin activity: Identifies unauthorized access elevation and triggers governance workflows.
  6. Token theft and session replay: Detects anomalous session behavior and enforces secure re-authentication.
  7. Coordinated identity attack campaigns: Links activity across multiple identities into a unified remediation plan.

Each use case demonstrates the same principle: Microsoft provides the signal and enforcement foundation, while IBM drives coordinated, identity-aware remediation with proven operational expertise.

Bringing 30 years of experience to enterprise identity security

IBM Consulting brings 30+ years of identity security expertise across IGA, PAM and access management, refined through thousands of enterprise engagements in regulated and other industries. IBM’s expertise is embedded into AI-driven remediation playbooks, governance models, and industry-specific compliance patterns. Delivered as a managed service, IBM ITDR provides 24x7 operations, global delivery scale and proven enterprise execution. This is what transforms signals into decisions organizations can trust and defend. 

Identity attacks will continue to evolve, but response does not have to lag. IBM Consulting ITDR service, built on Microsoft Security, enables organizations to move from fragmented signals to unified identity cases, transition from alerts to governed action, and operationalize identity security at scale.

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Author

Amit Agarwal

Global CTO - CyberDefend

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