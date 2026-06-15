Identity-based attacks have become a primary vector for breaches. Yet many organizations still lack a consistent way to correlate identity signals across systems, prioritize what matters, and execute response actions with governance and accountability. The gap is clear: moving from detection to governed action.

IBM Consulting now provides consulting services for Microsoft Security solutions to address this challenge by bringing the identity expertise and managed service capabilities needed to operationalize Microsoft’s comprehensive security platform into governed, enterprise-scale remediation. The outcome is an ITDR solution that is both technically powerful and operationally mature.