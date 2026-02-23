How IBM Consulting’s Enterprise Advantage unlocks a new era of Agentic AI powered by Microsoft partnership

On 19 January 2026, IBM announced Enterprise Advantage, a new asset-based consulting service designed to help organizations scale secure, governed, agentic AI across their business operations without requiring them to engineer the AI platform themselves.
As IBM Consulting leaders deeply engage in joint client work with Microsoft, we see this as a pivotal moment—not only for enterprise AI maturity and building the Frontier Firm, but also for the broader Microsoft ecosystem accelerating toward agentic transformation.
Enterprise Advantage brings together
IBM Consulting’s AI and Microsoft Practices has powered 150+ client engagements, scaling agentic solutions for areas such as customer service, legal, procurement and regulatory document processing, HR, software development and more, while driving major gains in productivity, speed and cost efficiency.
Enterprises running large portions of their estate on Azure—including those in regulated industries—can confidently scale AI while preserving their existing Microsoft data, operations and security investments.
IBM’s research shows that while 79% of executives expect AI to deliver major value by 2030, only 24% believe their organizations are ready to achieve it. This “execution gap” is being felt acutely by Microsoft clients who are accelerating investment in Azure, Copilot and domain-specific AI scenarios but are struggling with operationalizing at scale.
Enterprise Advantage directly addresses this challenge by giving organizations:
This combination enables enterprises to modernize processes, enforce controls and scale AI safely—especially in highly regulated environments where Microsoft Azure architecture is already trusted.
The announcement provided real client examples demonstrating the service’s scalability:
Both scenarios are deeply aligned with Azure’s strengths in hybrid deployment, responsible AI and enterprise-grade security—and we expect many Microsoft-centric clients will adopt similar patterns as Enterprise Advantage becomes widely available.
While clients love the ease of use and simplicity of Copilots as their UI for AI, they also realize that complex business process transformations require sophisticated data context, agent and process orchestration, governance and guardrails.
ICA brings it all together as a robust platform served on Azure, App Studio to let users define agents and orchestration in a no code or pro code fashion, A2A (Agent 2 Agent) connections, Context Studio and Context Management layer to define schema and knowledge graph, MCP gateway to connect and manage tools access and finally the observability and traceability.
ICA flexibility allows clients to utilize and complement core Microsoft capabilities of Microsoft Foundry, Azure data and AI services, Agent Framework, IQ (Fabric, Foundry and Work IQ), Agent 365 and several other latest Microsoft tools and services.
This synergy isn’t abstract. In fact, the IBM Consulting Advantage platform, which underpins Enterprise Advantage, was itself integrated with Microsoft 365 apps in 2024—giving IBM consultants AI-powered assistance across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and Outlook.
From our joint work on AI and hybrid cloud modernization to industry-specific Azure solutions, Microsoft and IBM have long enabled clients to unlock modernization at scale. Enterprise Advantage represents a natural extension of that partnership into the era of agentic AI.
For Microsoft-aligned enterprises, the offering provides:
As leaders working at the intersection of Microsoft ecosystems and IBM Consulting’s AI innovation, we believe Enterprise Advantage comes at exactly the right moment. AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, but operationalizing agentic systems requires deep expertise, strong governance, and a platform capable of bridging heterogeneous enterprise environments.
Microsoft platforms provide the foundation. Enterprise Advantage provides the accelerator.
Together, they empower organizations to scale AI responsibly and realize measurable impact faster than ever before.
Explore IBM Enterprise Advantage