How IBM Consulting’s Enterprise Advantage unlocks a new era of Agentic AI powered by Microsoft partnership

While clients love the ease of use and simplicity of Copilots as their UI for AI, they also realize that complex business process transformations require sophisticated data context, agent and process orchestration, governance and guardrails.

ICA brings it all together as a robust platform served on Azure, App Studio to let users define agents and orchestration in a no code or pro code fashion, A2A (Agent 2 Agent) connections, Context Studio and Context Management layer to define schema and knowledge graph, MCP gateway to connect and manage tools access and finally the observability and traceability.

ICA flexibility allows clients to utilize and complement core Microsoft capabilities of Microsoft Foundry, Azure data and AI services, Agent Framework, IQ (Fabric, Foundry and Work IQ), Agent 365 and several other latest Microsoft tools and services.

This synergy isn’t abstract. In fact, the IBM Consulting Advantage platform, which underpins Enterprise Advantage, was itself integrated with Microsoft 365 apps in 2024—giving IBM consultants AI-powered assistance across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and Outlook.