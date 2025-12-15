IBM Consulting Application Management Suite: Driving intelligent SAP transformation

In today’s fast-changing business environment—shaped by shifting markets, evolving customer expectations, and rapid technological advances—agility is no longer optional. The convergence of S/4HANA adoption, RISE with SAP and Joule (Agentic AI) has added complexity to modernization efforts, making transformation a strategic challenge for enterprises.

For many organizations, SAP transformation is a balancing act—between innovation and stability, speed and control, and cost and value. While S/4HANA offers significant promise, progress is often slowed by legacy complexity, fragmented processes, and resource-intensive operations.

According to ASUG (Americas’ SAP Users’ Group), only 45% of respondents are live on S/4HANA, and 77% cite the pace of new technology as a major barrier. Meanwhile, AI agents are expected to reduce task completion time by 25% and improve work quality by 40%.