To help businesses prepare for a quantum-based future, IBM Consulting and InfoSec Global, a Keyfactor company and cryptographic posture management provider, are partnering to deliver advanced cryptographic discovery and inventory solutions across all industries and geographies.
The rapid advancement of quantum computing poses a growing threat to cryptographic security for organizations worldwide. Quantum computers will be capable of breaking traditional cryptography, exposing vulnerabilities across every layer of digital operations. Any data, identities, communications, transactions or infrastructure not already protected by quantum-safe cryptography should be considered at risk today or in the near future.
Across jurisdictions, regulations are converging on a common expectation: cryptographic assets must be inventoried, assessed and modernized now. Organizations such as the European Commission’s Network and Information Systems (NIS) Cooperation Group, the United States Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have outlined quantum-safe requirements and timelines. Yet, many organizations remain unsure how to strategize, assess, modernize and govern their transformational quantum journey.
The combination of IBM Consulting’s global delivery network and quantum safe security expertise with InfoSec Global’s AgileSec™ platform is designed to accelerate customers’ transition to post-quantum cryptography and enables a risk-driven transformation to enterprise-wide cryptographic agility and compliance.
According to InfoSec Global’s co-founder and current Keyfactor Chief Business Officer, Nagi Moustafa, the importance of working with industry leaders to help clients understand and secure their organizations in the quantum computing era is critical, noting: “Establishing crypto-agility and preparing for the post-quantum era requires a sophisticated partner ecosystem.” He adds, “Together with IBM Consulting, our goal is to provide organizations with comprehensive visibility and control over their cryptographic assets—across legacy and modern environments—helping them enable a standards-based approach to cryptographic modernization and transition to post-quantum cryptography.”
Client benefits of the IBM Consulting and InfoSec Global partnering could include:
Antti Ropponen, Executive Partner, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services, acknowledged the need to help clients modernize and protect their cryptographic infrastructure in anticipation of quantum threats.
Ropponen comments that, “Adding to our expansive Quantum Safe Transformation Services, IBM Consulting’s global network of cybersecurity consultants will now have access to InfoSec Global’s proven platform for cryptographic discovery, inventory, and control, which will help clients tackle today’s digital trust challenges, along with tomorrow’s quantum threats.”
The AgileSec platform is built to enable the discovery, classification and lifecycle management of cryptographic assets across hybrid and distributed environments. IBM Consulting, the first global systems integrator partner for the AgileSec platform, will offer the solution as part of its consulting services, helping consultants work side-by-side with clients to assess and monitor their cryptographic assets and define ongoing remediation best practices.
Looking ahead, the partnership will enable IBM Consulting and InfoSec Global to jointly develop, market and deliver cryptographic posture management solutions by continuing to integrate the AgileSec platform with IBM Consulting’s cybersecurity services. We look forward to sharing future innovations that will help our mutual clients tackle their most complex quantum-safe challenges.
IBM Consulting’s quantum security subject matter experts can help elevate your organization’s dialogue on quantum safe to a strategic, long-term business imperative. Learn more about IBM Consulting’s quantum safe services or schedule a quantum safe risk framing workshop.
