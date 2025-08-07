The combination of IBM Consulting’s global delivery network and quantum safe security expertise with InfoSec Global’s AgileSec™ platform is designed to accelerate customers’ transition to post-quantum cryptography and enables a risk-driven transformation to enterprise-wide cryptographic agility and compliance.

According to InfoSec Global’s co-founder and current Keyfactor Chief Business Officer, Nagi Moustafa, the importance of working with industry leaders to help clients understand and secure their organizations in the quantum computing era is critical, noting: “Establishing crypto-agility and preparing for the post-quantum era requires a sophisticated partner ecosystem.” He adds, “Together with IBM Consulting, our goal is to provide organizations with comprehensive visibility and control over their cryptographic assets—across legacy and modern environments—helping them enable a standards-based approach to cryptographic modernization and transition to post-quantum cryptography.”

Client benefits of the IBM Consulting and InfoSec Global partnering could include:

Addressing the risk of cryptographic blind spots and supporting adherence to compliance frameworks from NIST , the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) , and regulatory expectations;

Accelerating modernization without costly re-platforming for crypto agility in-place; and

Creating a future-ready and scalable quantum-safe architecture with measurable return on investment.

Antti Ropponen, Executive Partner, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services, acknowledged the need to help clients modernize and protect their cryptographic infrastructure in anticipation of quantum threats.

Ropponen comments that, “Adding to our expansive Quantum Safe Transformation Services, IBM Consulting’s global network of cybersecurity consultants will now have access to InfoSec Global’s proven platform for cryptographic discovery, inventory, and control, which will help clients tackle today’s digital trust challenges, along with tomorrow’s quantum threats.”