IBM confidential computing portfolio expands to Red Hat ecosystem

Confidential computing is a technology designed to protect data even while it's being processed. This is achieved by isolating workloads within Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), built to help prevent unauthorized access from even the most privileged users, including cloud providers, system administrators and third-party operators or components in general.

In the era of AI and Hybrid Cloud, confidential computing enables secure data processing and analysis, protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access. This is crucial for AI applications that rely on large datasets, including personal and proprietary data.

According to 360iResearch, the global confidential computing market is projected to grow from USD 7.06 billion in 2025 to USD 14.94 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.07%. They observed that “enabling data to remain encrypted even during processing, confidential computing fosters digital trust, reduces compliance costs, and supports emerging use cases in AI and analytics that rely on privacy preserving data collaboration.” This will, in their opinion, “unlock Confidential Computing’s economic impact and growth catalysts.”.

Beyond the data being processed by a given AI model, IBM has found that there could be hidden costs to building these models. In many enterprise use cases, these models—especially when augmented and fine-tuned with proprietary data—can represent significant business value and unique market advantage. Confidential computing is designed to protect these models, their underlying intellectual property, and the AI stack.

In addition to these trends influencing the confidential computing space, another factor is emerging: by 2028, it's estimated that 77% of compute infrastructure will be consumed by service providers. This transformation brings new opportunities but also significant security challenges. Service providers often manage workloads across shared environments, facing regulatory demands and increasing scrutiny around data privacy.

For industries where data sensitivity is paramount, such as healthcare, finance and government, confidential computing supports organizations with their compliance posture while maintaining operational agility. And for service providers, it’s a competitive differentiator, often resulting in enhanced trust, security and privacy in a zero-trust world, while enabling differentiation through an efficient multi-tenant platform orchestration.