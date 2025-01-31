IBM Concert SaaS Now Available on AWS Marketplace

31 January 2025
resilience for application management, is now available on AWS Marketplace. This milestone gives organizations a streamlined way to access and deploy Concert’s powerful capabilities directly in their existing AWS ecosystem.
AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement, deployment and billing, making it easier to automate risk management, streamline compliance and gain comprehensive insights into application-security posture. By combining Concert’s robust features with AWS’s scalable infrastructure, organizations can enhance security and operational efficiency with ease.
Because Concert is available on AWS Marketplace, it’s easier for organizations to adopt a proactive approach to IT risk and compliance. Whether you’re a security professional, compliance officer or IT executive, Concert equips you with the automation, insights, and scalability needed to succeed in today’s complex digital landscape.
Concert integrates seamlessly into your workflows, helping you to:
Concert’s listing on AWS Marketplace provides procurement and IT teams with a consolidated and convenient billing process through their AWS accounts, eliminating traditional barriers to adoption.
Concert makes complex risk and compliance challenges manageable. With features like automated workflows, integrations with popular tools—such as OWASP ZAP, and SonarQube—and a user-friendly interface, you can ensure that ensuring security and compliance become proactive and effortless. Whether you’re managing vulnerabilities, prioritizing remediation tasks, or aligning with frameworks like NIST and SOC 2, Concert provides the tools you need for success.
Getting started with Concert on AWS Marketplace is easy:
1. Go to the Concert AWS Marketplace Listing.
2. Choose your preferred plan. Options for both monthly and annual subscriptions are available.
3. Provision Concert seamlessly from your AWS account to work with the rest of your AWS ecosystem.
Now you can start managing risks more effectively.
To learn more about how Concert can transform your compliance and risk management workflows, visit the Concert product page. Ready to take the next step? Explore Concert on AWS Marketplace today and simplify your journey to a secure and compliant future.