IBM Concert Protect introduces a new proof of exploitability capability to help security teams focus on what matters most

AI is fundamentally changing vulnerability management.

Recent advances in AI, including IBM Research’s work with Mythos, demonstrate how quickly software vulnerabilities can now be discovered. While this is a significant advancement for defenders, it also creates a new operational challenge. Every improvement in discovery increases the number of vulnerabilities organizations must investigate, prioritize, and remediate.

Modern security platforms have responded by improving prioritization. They combine signals such as business criticality, CVSS, EPSS, asset importance, and exploitability predictions to help organizations reduce noise. These approaches represent important progress, but they still rely on probability rather than evidence.

Organizations increasingly need more than prioritization. They need proof.

A vulnerability that appears critical may never be reachable because of runtime protections, network segmentation, identity controls, or application logic. At the same time, frontier AI models are demonstrating an ability to chain together multiple lower severity vulnerabilities, configuration weaknesses, identity permissions, and infrastructure exposures into viable attack paths. Understanding exploitability within the context of an organization’s own environment is becoming just as important as understanding severity.

IBM Concert was designed to provide that context by connecting application, infrastructure, runtime, identity, network, and business information into a unified operational view. This new Concert Protect capability builds on that foundation to validate exploitability before remediation begins.