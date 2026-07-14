IBM Concert Protect introduces a new proof of exploitability capability to help security teams focus on what matters most

IBM Concert was designed to provide that context by connecting application, infrastructure, runtime, identity, network and business information into a unified operational view.
Today, IBM is introducing a new IBM Concert Protect capability—currently available in Tech Preview—that helps organizations move beyond traditional vulnerability prioritization by providing proof of exploitability. Rather than relying solely on severity scores or exploitability predictions, the capability continuously correlates application, infrastructure, runtime, identity, network and business context to validate whether a vulnerability can actually be exploited within a customer’s environment.
This new capability builds on the IBM Concert platform’s unified operational context, enabling security, development, and operations teams to focus on the vulnerabilities that represent real business risk, accelerate remediation, and improve the accuracy and efficiency of AI driven security operations.
AI is fundamentally changing vulnerability management.
Recent advances in AI, including IBM Research’s work with Mythos, demonstrate how quickly software vulnerabilities can now be discovered. While this is a significant advancement for defenders, it also creates a new operational challenge. Every improvement in discovery increases the number of vulnerabilities organizations must investigate, prioritize, and remediate.
Modern security platforms have responded by improving prioritization. They combine signals such as business criticality, CVSS, EPSS, asset importance, and exploitability predictions to help organizations reduce noise. These approaches represent important progress, but they still rely on probability rather than evidence.
Organizations increasingly need more than prioritization. They need proof.
A vulnerability that appears critical may never be reachable because of runtime protections, network segmentation, identity controls, or application logic. At the same time, frontier AI models are demonstrating an ability to chain together multiple lower severity vulnerabilities, configuration weaknesses, identity permissions, and infrastructure exposures into viable attack paths. Understanding exploitability within the context of an organization’s own environment is becoming just as important as understanding severity.
IBM Concert was designed to provide that context by connecting application, infrastructure, runtime, identity, network, and business information into a unified operational view. This new Concert Protect capability builds on that foundation to validate exploitability before remediation begins.
The new capability introduces several enhancements that help organizations reduce exposure more effectively:
One demonstration illustrates the impact. More than 5,700 findings were generated by multiple security scanners. IBM Concert Protect validated those findings and reduced them to just 12 vulnerabilities that were proven to be exploitable and required immediate attention.
Instead of debating severity scores or manually reconstructing attack paths, security and development teams could immediately focus on resolving the issues that mattered most.
Organizations across industries face similar challenges, even though their environments differ.
Across every industry, the goal is the same: reduce investigation effort, improve remediation confidence, and help security and development teams focus on the vulnerabilities that truly matter.
As organizations deploy more AI across software development and security operations, success will depend on more than selecting the right model. AI is only as effective as the data and context it receives.
By providing a connected understanding of applications, infrastructure, runtime environments, identities, networks and business operations, IBM Concert enables AI to move beyond prioritization toward proof and coordinated action. Concert Protect is the first example of how that foundation helps organizations prove exploitability, reduce exposure, accelerate remediation and secure software with greater confidence.
Learn how IBM Concert provides the connected operational context that powers AI driven security, resilience and operations across the enterprise.