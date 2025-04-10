IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS 1.1: Accelerate and simplify your upgrade to IBM Enterprise COBOL 6

10 April 2025
COBOL is the invisible workhorse that runs many of today’s industries, like banking, insurance and government, and more. Many of these COBOL applications were written decades ago—COBOL turned 65 in 2024—and many customers are running a mix of legacy and modernized COBOL programs.
We have seen it can be a critical challenge to keep COBOL programs continuously up to date with the latest IBM COBOL technology to avoid operation risks and comply with enterprise IT policies.
We have also seen that the upgrade process to IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS 6 can pose a challenge especially to customers who have COBOL programs with incorrectly written code fragments, such as ones that contain uninitialized data items (variables), as these programs may behave incorrectly after the upgrade. Extensive testing and source code changes may be required to ensure the program functions correctly prior to deploying to production, at a time when COBOL skills are scarce. As a result, many customers have continued to use old generations of compilers such as Enterprise COBOL 4.2, which was released in 2009, and withdrawn from support as of 2022. This could pose a significant risk to their businesses as they struggle to complete the compiler upgrade for their critical applications.
Some customers are facing challenges where the amount of data being fed into their COBOL applications is growing, and applications that need to complete in a batch window can no longer fit. Enterprise COBOL 6 is designed to deliver performance gains through continued support of the latest IBM Z hardware features, but a recompile is needed. On IBM z17, IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS 6.5 reduces CPU usage by 60% on average for compute intensive applications originally built with Enterprise COBOL 4.2 running on IBM z17.1
Other customers want to modernize their COBOL applications and need to use the latest COBOL features such as JSON support, Java interoperability and 64-bit support, features that are available on Enterprise COBOL 6. Developers new to COBOL can also take advantage of language features that are familiar to them such as user-defined types which can make coding easier and the code more maintainable for them.
IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS 1.1 is a new product, planned to be generally available May 9, 2025, that is designed to accelerate and simplify upgrades to Enterprise COBOL 6 to support your compliance initiatives, improve performance, and modernize. IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS is built to provide a comprehensive upgrade experience—helping enterprises stay current with IBM’s latest COBOL compiler and IBM Z hardware technologies. It offers automated analysis and reporting in a modern Visual Studio Code (VS Code) interface designed for COBOL developers of all skill levels and the latest generation of application architects.
The following features in COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS 1.1 can help you with the initial planning and scoping phases of the upgrade project: inventory insights, data export, an upgrade readiness assessment and compiler option recommendations. For more information, please visit the product page.
Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.
IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS transforms the upgrade journey to Enterprise COBOL 6.
1 The performance improvements are based on the geometric mean of IBM internal measurements on IBM z17 running a z/OS 3.1 LPAR with 1 CP and 80GB Central Storage. All benchmarks compiled with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS 6.5 use the options ARCH(15), OPT(2), STGOPT, AFP(NOVOLATILE), HGPR(NOPRESERVE), and LIST. All benchmarks compiled with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS 4.2 use the options OPT(FULL), LIB. Performance results for customer applications will vary, depending on the source code, the compiler options specified, and other factors.