IBM COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS 1.1: Accelerate and simplify your upgrade to IBM Enterprise COBOL 6

We have seen it can be a critical challenge to keep COBOL programs continuously up to date with the latest IBM COBOL technology to avoid operation risks and comply with enterprise IT policies.

We have also seen that the upgrade process to IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS 6 can pose a challenge especially to customers who have COBOL programs with incorrectly written code fragments, such as ones that contain uninitialized data items (variables), as these programs may behave incorrectly after the upgrade. Extensive testing and source code changes may be required to ensure the program functions correctly prior to deploying to production, at a time when COBOL skills are scarce. As a result, many customers have continued to use old generations of compilers such as Enterprise COBOL 4.2, which was released in 2009, and withdrawn from support as of 2022. This could pose a significant risk to their businesses as they struggle to complete the compiler upgrade for their critical applications.

Some customers are facing challenges where the amount of data being fed into their COBOL applications is growing, and applications that need to complete in a batch window can no longer fit. Enterprise COBOL 6 is designed to deliver performance gains through continued support of the latest IBM Z hardware features, but a recompile is needed. On IBM z17, IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS 6.5 reduces CPU usage by 60% on average for compute intensive applications originally built with Enterprise COBOL 4.2 running on IBM z17.1

Other customers want to modernize their COBOL applications and need to use the latest COBOL features such as JSON support, Java interoperability and 64-bit support, features that are available on Enterprise COBOL 6. Developers new to COBOL can also take advantage of language features that are familiar to them such as user-defined types which can make coding easier and the code more maintainable for them.