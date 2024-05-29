IBM Cloud Reference Architectures unleashed

Disaster recovery is crucial in today’s digital landscape. When considering disaster recovery options for VMware workloads in IBM Cloud, the need for vSphere encryption compatibility is pivotal in choosing between Veeam- or Zerto-based solutions.

For businesses prioritizing vSphere encryption compatibility, Veeam on IBM Cloud offers a seamless integration, ensuring the safety and accessibility of encrypted data across regions. Conversely, if encryption compatibility is not a requirement, Zerto’s deployment for disaster recovery within IBM Cloud presents a robust solution design tailored to diverse business needs.

Ultimately, the choice between Veeam and Zerto depends on specific business requirements. Explore the documentation provided for each solution to make an informed decision aligned with organizational goals: