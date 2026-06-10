IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4 introduces a comprehensive set of enhancements designed to help organizations strengthen how they access, govern and operationalize data for AI and analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
As enterprises continue to scale data-driven initiatives, the need for consistent, secure and trusted data becomes increasingly critical. This release focuses on improving the efficiency, reliability and governance of data and AI workflows, enabling organizations to deliver insights faster while maintaining control and compliance.
Software Hub 5.4 and Software Hub Premium 5.4 introduces a new feature to support tenant efficiency for enterprise deployments along with enhancements that improve platform deployments and maintenance.
The introduction of multitenancy enables organizations to efficiently support multiple teams on a shared platform with improved control, flexibility, and consistency across environments. While, streamlined backup and restore processes, faster installation and upgrade times, and improved user access visibility help reduce operational overhead and strengthen governance.
The AI Assistant introduces advances in its agentic capabilities, improving user control, flexibility and overall experience across key capabilities.
As organizations continue to scale their data and AI initiatives, ensuring consistent data access, strong governance and efficient operations has become increasingly important. Teams are looking to reduce complexity in managing distributed data, improve data quality and enable broader access to trusted data for analytics and AI.
IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4 introduces enhancements that address these priorities by improving how data is accessed, governed and operationalized across the platform. The release delivers meaningful updates across core services, such as Data Virtualization, IBM Knowledge Catalog, Master Data Management and Watson Machine Learning. These enhancements help organizations reduce manual effort, strengthen data trust and improve the efficiency and scalability of data and AI workflows.
Enhancements in Data Virtualization focus on improving how organizations access and manage distributed data while maintaining strong governance.
In IBM Knowledge Catalog, enhancements are designed to improve data quality, accessibility and usability across the enterprise.
This release of Data Refinery helps organizations simplify data preparation, increase flexibility and improve operational efficiency.
IBM Manta Data Lineage introduces enhancements focused on improving visibility, control and interoperability across enterprise data environments.
Together, these updates enable more efficient lineage management and stronger data governance.
In this new release of Master Data Management (MDM) strengthens and builds-on capabilities for improving consistency, data understanding and governance.
Watson Machine Learning introduces enhancements that improve the scalability and operational control of AI workloads:
IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4 enables organizations to improve data consistency, strengthen governance and scale AI and analytics initiatives more effectively. By simplifying operations and enhancing control across data and AI workflows, this release helps enterprises accelerate the delivery of trusted data and drive more impactful business outcomes.
Learn more about IBM Cloud Pak for Data