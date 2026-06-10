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Driving business value from trusted data with IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4 introduces a comprehensive set of enhancements designed to help organizations strengthen how they access, govern and operationalize data for AI and analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Published 10 June 2026

As enterprises continue to scale data-driven initiatives, the need for consistent, secure and trusted data becomes increasingly critical. This release focuses on improving the efficiency, reliability and governance of data and AI workflows, enabling organizations to deliver insights faster while maintaining control and compliance.

Supporting tenant efficiency for enterprises

Software Hub 5.4 and Software Hub Premium 5.4 introduces a new feature to support tenant efficiency for enterprise deployments along with enhancements that improve platform deployments and maintenance.

The introduction of multitenancy enables organizations to efficiently support multiple teams on a shared platform with improved control, flexibility, and consistency across environments. While, streamlined backup and restore processes, faster installation and upgrade times, and improved user access visibility help reduce operational overhead and strengthen governance.

The AI Assistant introduces advances in its agentic capabilities, improving user control, flexibility and overall experience across key capabilities.

Key updates in IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4

As organizations continue to scale their data and AI initiatives, ensuring consistent data access, strong governance and efficient operations has become increasingly important. Teams are looking to reduce complexity in managing distributed data, improve data quality and enable broader access to trusted data for analytics and AI.

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4 introduces enhancements that address these priorities by improving how data is accessed, governed and operationalized across the platform. The release delivers meaningful updates across core services, such as Data Virtualization, IBM Knowledge Catalog, Master Data Management and Watson Machine Learning. These enhancements help organizations reduce manual effort, strengthen data trust and improve the efficiency and scalability of data and AI workflows.

Data virtualization

Enhancements in Data Virtualization focus on improving how organizations access and manage distributed data while maintaining strong governance.

  • Improved handling of duplicate assets and standardized naming help create cleaner and more consistent data environments, reducing complexity and potential errors.
  • Enhancements to connection mapping during Data Virtualization object import operations removes manual rework leading to faster accessibility.
  • Strengthened authentication options and fine-grained access controls provide greater security for sensitive data.

IBM Knowledge Catalog

In IBM Knowledge Catalog, enhancements are designed to improve data quality, accessibility and usability across the enterprise.

  • The ability to execute data quality rules in batches streamlines validation processes and accelerates time-to-insight.
  • Additional support for modern cloud data sources expands data ingestion and enrichment capabilities.
  • Reference data synchronisation helps organizations maintain consistent and reusable data across systems.
  • Improvements in bulk operations and user experience further simplify data discovery, management and governance.

Data refinery

This release of Data Refinery helps organizations simplify data preparation, increase flexibility and improve operational efficiency.

  • Enables seamless automation through programmatic flow creation and better integration with external tools.
  • Enhanced organization and parameterization make it easier to manage and reuse pipelines across datasets.
  • Improved job control and expanded connectivity provide greater flexibility and access to diverse data sources, supporting more efficient and scalable data integration workflows.

IBM Manta Data Lineage

IBM Manta Data Lineage introduces enhancements focused on improving visibility, control and interoperability across enterprise data environments.

  • New capabilities such as lineage version comparison and OpenLineage monitoring provide deeper insights into data flow changes and processing health.
  • Expanded source connectivity and support for the latest Manta agent extend lineage coverage, while features like pause and resume, time-based deletion and in-graph ownership visibility give users greater control and transparency.

Together, these updates enable more efficient lineage management and stronger data governance.

Master Data Management

In this new release of Master Data Management (MDM) strengthens and builds-on capabilities for improving consistency, data understanding and governance.

  • The 5.4 release brings new relationship discovery functionality, to provide better visibility into how data entities are connected automatically, supporting more informed decision-making.
  • New flexibility in value-based survivorship enables organizations to define and manage trusted data more effectively, ensuring reliability across systems.
  • Improvements in stewardship workflows simplify ongoing data management and modernization efforts, while more granular access controls help to strengthen governance and compliance.

Watson Machine Learning

Watson Machine Learning introduces enhancements that improve the scalability and operational control of AI workloads:

  • Asynchronous execution capabilities enable more efficient processing by allowing certain workloads to run in concurrently, improving overall performance.
  • Support for updated model standards ensures compatibility with evolving AI requirements, while the introduction of controlled job execution roles enables clearer separation of responsibilities, improving security and auditability.

Enabling organizations to scale AI and analytics more effectively

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.4 enables organizations to improve data consistency, strengthen governance and scale AI and analytics initiatives more effectively. By simplifying operations and enhancing control across data and AI workflows, this release helps enterprises accelerate the delivery of trusted data and drive more impactful business outcomes.

Learn more about IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Read the IBM Software Hub 5.4 announcement

Martin Oberhofer

Vice President and Distinguished Engineer, Data Core Products

IBM Software

Kimberly Shiveley

Director, Cloud Pak for Data, Optim, Security, and Core Data Content

IBM

Learn more Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Data Read the IBM Software Hub 5.4 Announcement