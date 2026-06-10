Software Hub 5.4 and Software Hub Premium 5.4 introduces a new feature to support tenant efficiency for enterprise deployments along with enhancements that improve platform deployments and maintenance.

The introduction of multitenancy enables organizations to efficiently support multiple teams on a shared platform with improved control, flexibility, and consistency across environments. While, streamlined backup and restore processes, faster installation and upgrade times, and improved user access visibility help reduce operational overhead and strengthen governance.

The AI Assistant introduces advances in its agentic capabilities, improving user control, flexibility and overall experience across key capabilities.