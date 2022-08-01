IBM Cloud Object Storage Promo Offer for New Customers and Existing Customers with New Workloads

IBM Cloud Object Storage provides flexible, cost-effective and scalable cloud storage for unstructured data. It makes it possible to store practically limitless amounts of data, simply and cost-effectively and is designed to support exponential data growth and cloud-native workloads. With built-in high-speed file transfer capabilities, cross-region offerings and integrated services,
IBM Cloud Object Storage can help you securely leverage your data in the following ways:
IBM Cloud Object Storage is a push-button deployed cloud storage service and is available in IBM Cloud global data centers. It offers leading data protection, high durability and fast access to your data. You can use it to store and protect data with easy-to-use management features to organize your data and configure finely tuned access controls.
We are offering new clients and current clients with new storage workloads a USD 1,500 credit to be applied over a 90-day period to store their data in IBM Cloud Object Storage. This is a monthly equivalent of 10TBs of storage, 2TBs of public egress (if downloading data is needed), 1 million write requests and 10 million read requests. These numbers can vary based on unique needs, such as how much data is stored, and downloaded, and how often it is accessed.
You’re all set to create, manage and access IBM Cloud Object Storage.
This promotional offer expires on September 30, 2022. This offer is subject to availability and is valid for the IBM Cloud Object Storage Standard Plan (Note: This is in reference to Standard Plan vs. Lite Plan, not Standard vs. other storage classes). This offer can be used with Standard, Smart Tier, Vault, or Cold Vault storage classes. Be sure you activate the promotional code to get the credit within the 90-day period. There is a limit of one promotion code per customer account. The USD 1500 credit is for use with this offer only, not to be applied to other offers. This offer cannot be applied to data stored in IBM Cloud Object Storage Achieve tier.