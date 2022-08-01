IBM Cloud Object Storage Promo Offer for New Customers and Existing Customers with New Workloads

IBM Cloud Object Storage provides flexible, cost-effective and scalable cloud storage for unstructured data. It makes it possible to store practically limitless amounts of data, simply and cost-effectively and is designed to support exponential data growth and cloud-native workloads. With built-in high-speed file transfer capabilities, cross-region offerings and integrated services,

IBM Cloud Object Storage can help you securely leverage your data in the following ways:

Backup critical data at a reduced cost, while retaining immediate access.

Cost-effectively consolidate archive data, keeping it permanently available and protected.

Provide data storage capability to cloud-native applications.

Create a data lake for AI and big data analytics.

IBM Cloud Object Storage is a push-button deployed cloud storage service and is available in IBM Cloud global data centers. It offers leading data protection, high durability and fast access to your data. You can use it to store and protect data with easy-to-use management features to organize your data and configure finely tuned access controls.