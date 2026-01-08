IBM Cloud Object Storage launches reduced pricing tier for enterprise-scale affordability

Enterprise data is growing faster than ever, but storage costs don’t have to grow with it. When your total One-Rate storage reaches 2PB or more, your entire footprint is priced at USD 10/TB, not just the capacity above 2PB.

This means that our flat, all-inclusive model now offers over 75% lower annual storage costs—including egress and operations—compared with typical metered plans from other leading cloud providers. These savings are especially pertinent for enterprises consolidating data lakes, migrating from on-premises infrastructure, or fueling AI initiatives with massive datasets.

This tier is built to 1) reduce total cost of ownership for high-growth and AI-driven workloads; and 2) maintain One-Rate’s all-inclusive pricing and consistent performance at scale