IBM Cloud Object Storage launches reduced pricing tier for enterprise-scale affordability
We are introducing our lowest One-Rate price yet for large-scale environments: USD 10/TB per month for 2PB+ storage capacity.
We are introducing our lowest One-Rate price yet for large-scale environments: USD 10/TB per month for 2PB+ storage capacity.
This represents a major step forward in cost-effective, predictable cloud storage for organizations scaling AI, analytics and cloud-native workloads to multi-petabyte levels.
Enterprise data is growing faster than ever, but storage costs don’t have to grow with it. When your total One-Rate storage reaches 2PB or more, your entire footprint is priced at USD 10/TB, not just the capacity above 2PB.
This means that our flat, all-inclusive model now offers over 75% lower annual storage costs—including egress and operations—compared with typical metered plans from other leading cloud providers. These savings are especially pertinent for enterprises consolidating data lakes, migrating from on-premises infrastructure, or fueling AI initiatives with massive datasets.
This tier is built to 1) reduce total cost of ownership for high-growth and AI-driven workloads; and 2) maintain One-Rate’s all-inclusive pricing and consistent performance at scale
IBM Clould Object Storage’s One-Rate Plan offers one flat monthly rate with everything included: storage, retrieval, API calls and egress. No separate line items, no surprise bills when your data gets active. The more you store, the lower your per-GB rate becomes—and those savings are applied across your entire storage capacity. In summary, One-Rate offers:
Here’s how One-Rate pricing scales with your data volume, now including the new 2PB+ tier:
Whether you’re building AI data lakehouses that demand constant access to training data, running cloud-native applications with dynamic storage needs, or managing media-rich content stores at global scale—One-Rate gives you the confidence to grow without second-guessing your storage costs.
Ready to see how the One-Rate Plan and new 2PB+ tier can support your workloads? Visit the IBM Cloud Object Storage pricing page or connect with your IBM representative to lock in up to 75% Savings Before 31 March 2026.