IBM Cloud Expands C5 Compliance

The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) launched the Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) in 2016 (C5:2016) as a certification framework and basic security criteria for cloud service providers (CSPs) used by public sector organizations in Germany. An updated catalog version was published in 2020 (C5:2020).

Government/public sector agencies in Germany are required to use C5-compliant CSPs for any cloud-based workloads. Private sector organizations are also adopting C5 as a baseline standard framework. Audits for C5 requirements by independent third-party assessors yield attestation reports. These reports detail the design and operating effectiveness of controls of the systems that CSPs utilize to process users’ data and how those controls meet the applicable C5 basic criteria.

C5 attestation reports share criteria, requirements and controls in common with SOC 2 and add additional unique control criteria. The audits are performed in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information and represent a period of time during which controls were assessed.

C5 is based on IT security standards like ISO 27001, BSI IT-Grundschutz and the Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix (CSA CCM)—the basis for CSA STAR Level 1 Self-Assessments/CAIQs and Level 2 certifications. The BSI C5 framework aligns with the SecNumCloud standard in France and was a reference for the European Union Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS) from the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).