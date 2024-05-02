IBM Cloud Databases: Hosting model changes and predictable performance

Prefer a multi-tenant infrastructure with free-form resource allocations? Just like the current multi-tenant model, the new shared model also uses shared worker nodes; IBM Cloud Databases ensures that each separate customer database is logically separated for data isolation and security.

Based on your feedback, we implemented the Shared Compute model to also maintain predictable and transparent performance.

When provisioning a Shared Compute instance using API, CLI, or Terraform, if no CPU amount is specified, ICD will automatically allocate a small amount of CPU to your database up to a 2 CPU max. Automatic CPU is provided at a 1:8 ratio of CPU:RAM; therefore, a user with 4 GB RAM receives 4/8th of a CPU; a user with 8 GB RAM receives 1 CPU; and a user with 20 GB RAM receives 2 CPU due to the 2 CPU limit. If you have higher performance requirements than 2 CPU, you can easily leverage the flexibility of the shared model. With the ability to select the amount of CPU and RAM resources you receive, performance can be scaled to fit your workload.

When provisioning a Shared Compute instance using the UI, select from the Small allocation preset to test the smallest available size, or Custom allocation preset for flexible selections above 2 CPU.

Additionally, if you know that your instance will experience variable demand, use RAM autoscaling to set not only the expected load and duration that would initiate resource scaling, but also the resource and cost limit your database will scale to.

Shared Compute allows for granular resource requests. To ensure that your databases still have enough resources for entry-level functionality, there are minimum resource requirements as follows: