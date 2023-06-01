IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch End of Life and pricing changes

There is action required before November 30, 2023, for your Elasticsearch version 7.9 and 7.10 deployments. On November 30, these versions will be End Of Life.

We strongly recommend that you upgrade your database deployments to version 7.17 before that date. Our recommended procedure for this is restoring from a backup, as detailed here.

Using this method will give you control of the timing and execution of your upgrade and will guarantee the integrity of your data. You will also be able to ensure that any of the breaking changes between versions detailed by Elastic (see here) (link resides outside ibm.com) do not affect your application(s).

After November 30, 2023, deployments of IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch on versions 7.9 and 7.10 (the IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch Standard Plan) that are still active will be forcibly upgraded to version 7.17 (the IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch Enterprise Plan).

We do not recommend that you wait until then for the following reasons: