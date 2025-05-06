IBM Cloud announces new collaborations and offerings to fuel AI transformation and address evolving regulatory landscape

As enterprises prioritize AI transformation, many are realizing that high-performance infrastructure is crucial to accelerating innovation, especially for enabling generative AI adoption across business processes. Enterprises are also factoring in overall cost-effectiveness when considering GPU and accelerator adoption for their workloads.

To address this market demand, IBM is expanding its GPU and accelerator partnerships to support compute-intensive AI workloads. The AMD Instinct™ MI300X GPU is now generally available on IBM Cloud, with integration planned across the watsonx platform and Red Hat AI platforms. IBM Fusion HCI adds support for AMD Instinct MI210 GPUs, offering additional cost-effective options. IBM is also using next-generation NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems to advance its Granite family of enterprise-grade foundation models, and recently announced support for NVIDIA H200 GPUs. These additions build on IBM’s broad installed base of NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms. IBM also offers Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators, reinforcing its commitment to offering flexible infrastructure for AI and HPC workloads.

To make AI more accessible, IBM is strengthening its collaboration with Red Hat. Red Hat AI InstructLab is now generally available as a service on IBM Cloud, empowering businesses to build and deploy custom gen AI models tailored to their needs, all while using private data, without software installations or GPU management required. By simplifying InstructLab model tuning, organizations can build more efficient models tailored to the organization’s unique needs while retaining control of their data.

“Our partnership with IBM is centered on helping clients drive productivity and growth, especially through AI and automation,” said Matt Langione, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group. “We’re seeing rising demand for smaller, fine-tuned language models tailored to specific business needs. These models provide a practical way for clients to build differentiated AI capabilities while managing costs and maintaining control over their data and IP.”