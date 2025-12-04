IBM Bob: Shift left for resilient AI with security-first principles

In modern software development, security is critical—but still an afterthought. Enter, IBM Bob, our agentic IDE, which we first introduced in October. Bob is built with security-first principles, and understands an organization’s intent, repo and security standards, and has been purpose built to be a development partner for faster, smarter software development. With agentic workflows, built-in security and enterprise-grade deployment flexibility, Bob doesn’t just automate tasks—it transforms the entire software development lifecycle.

Since we started building Bob, we have embraced the “shift left” philosophy, Bob integrates security into development workflows helping to accelerate modernization, cut costs, and eliminate friction for developers and the enterprise.

As AI becomes embedded in development workflows, it doesn’t just accelerate coding—it transforms the security landscape. AI introduces new risks such as prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data poisoning, while amplifying broader enterprise threats. When AI-powered IDEs and agentic workflows handle builds, credentials, and deployments, attackers gain novel entry points. Prompt injection can manipulate outputs or trigger unsafe commands. Model jailbreaks bypass guardrails, exposing hidden capabilities.

Data poisoning can silently corrupt training sets, influencing model behavior long after deployment. Traditional firewalls and scanners can’t see these language-based threats. Enterprises need AI-aware security integrated into developer tools and CI/CD pipelines, to catch and mitigate threats before they reach production.