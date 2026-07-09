IBM Bob advances agentic software development with Premium Packages and a new enterprise AI foundation

Today, we’re announcing major updates to IBM Bob, architected for agentic software development across the enterprise software development lifecycle. This release introduces Premium Packages, new architectural capabilities, enterprise administration enhancements and expanded regional deployment options designed to help organizations modernize, govern and optimize AI-powered software engineering at scale.

Agentic software development is rapidly reshaping how enterprises build, modernize, and maintain software. Organizations are moving beyond AI-assisted coding toward agentic software development, where AI helps plan, execute, validate, secure and operate software across the entire software development lifecycle, not just in the IDE. As AI becomes embedded throughout enterprise engineering, the challenge is no longer simply generating code, it is understanding, modernizing, governing and evolving complex enterprise systems with speed, confidence and control.

That challenge is especially clear in modernization. Long-lived systems often contain deeply embedded business logic, undocumented dependencies, brittle validation paths and institutional knowledge accumulated over years of production use. Successful modernization depends on more than converting code. It requires understanding complex systems, preserving business intent, validating changes, governing risk and coordinating work across the software development lifecycle. IBM is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge. Decades of experience modernizing Java, IBM i and IBM Z environments are now embedded into Bob through purpose-built workflows, reusable skills and platform-specific expertise that help enterprises modernize with greater consistency, governance, and confidence.