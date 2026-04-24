IBM awarded five Palo Alto Networks Awards for 2025

These annual awards recognize an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to customer security over the past fiscal year. To ensure a rigorous and objective selection process, this year’s recipients were determined through a data-driven methodology that evaluated partners across a comprehensive set of key performance indicators, including:

Performance : Bookings volume and growth, new customer growth, partner-initiated business, and deal volume and growth.

: Bookings volume and growth, new customer growth, partner-initiated business, and deal volume and growth. Strategic Engagement: Demonstrated acquisition of net-new logos and success in partner-initiated business and pipeline development.

“The partnership between IBM and Palo Alto Networks is exceptional because it combines AI-powered industry expertise from IBM with Palo Alto Networks market leading comprehensive AI‑driven security platforms,” noted Tim van Den Heede, Vice President Strategic Partnerships, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services. “Together, we accelerate time to value, reduce costs and increase cyber resilience at scale—all while enabling secure AI and cloud adoption. It’s a powerful collaboration built to meet the realities of today’s threat landscape and deliver measurable outcomes for clients.”

“In cybersecurity, especially, a trusted ecosystem of partners add value throughout the entire customer journey,” said Simone Gammeri, Chief Partnerships Officer at Palo Alto Networks. “Our partners, of all types, are critical to our ability to scale and grow in the future, delivering the AI-powered, comprehensive security platform approach that customers need. We’re proud to recognize IBM for their partnership, and we look forward to continued innovation solving complex security challenges together.”