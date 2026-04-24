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IBM awarded five Palo Alto Networks Awards for 2025

These annual awards recognize an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to customer security over the past fiscal year.

Published 24 April 2026

IBM has received the following Palo Alto Networks awards for 2025:

  • UKI: Palo Alto Networks Partner of the Year Award
  • EMEA: Enterprise Partner of the Year
  • EMEA: Managed Security Services Partner of the Year
  • EMEA Spain: XSIAM Select Partner of the Year Award
  • North America: XSIAM Partner of the Year Award

Demonstrating exceptional performance and commitment to customer security

These annual awards recognize an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to customer security over the past fiscal year. To ensure a rigorous and objective selection process, this year’s recipients were determined through a data-driven methodology that evaluated partners across a comprehensive set of key performance indicators, including:

  • Performance: Bookings volume and growth, new customer growth, partner-initiated business, and deal volume and growth.
  • Strategic Engagement: Demonstrated acquisition of net-new logos and success in partner-initiated business and pipeline development.

“The partnership between IBM and Palo Alto Networks is exceptional because it combines AI-powered industry expertise from IBM with Palo Alto Networks market leading comprehensive AI‑driven security platforms,” noted Tim van Den Heede, Vice President Strategic Partnerships, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services. “Together, we accelerate time to value, reduce costs and increase cyber resilience at scale—all while enabling secure AI and cloud adoption. It’s a powerful collaboration built to meet the realities of today’s threat landscape and deliver measurable outcomes for clients.”

“In cybersecurity, especially, a trusted ecosystem of partners add value throughout the entire customer journey,” said Simone Gammeri, Chief Partnerships Officer at Palo Alto Networks. “Our partners, of all types, are critical to our ability to scale and grow in the future, delivering the AI-powered, comprehensive security platform approach that customers need. We’re proud to recognize IBM for their partnership, and we look forward to continued innovation solving complex security challenges together.”

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Explore Cybersecurity Services at IBM this page. For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page.

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Tim van Den Heede

Vice President Global Security Services Sales

IBM

About IBM

IBM is a global leader in hybrid cloud and AI, serving clients in more than 175 countries. IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services helps clients modernize, manage, and scale their security programs with an outcome‑focused approach built on industry expertise, open technologies, and advanced threat intelligence. Through advisory, integration, and managed security services, IBM Consulting supports organizations as they navigate evolving cyber risks, strengthen resilience, and accelerate secure digital transformation.