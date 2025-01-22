Your next step in IT Financial Management: IBM Apptio Costing and Planning now available on Azure Marketplace

Organizations today face mounting pressure to align IT investments with business value and outcomes, while driving greater financial transparency and accountability. IBM Apptio Costing and Planning addresses these challenges by providing tools to help businesses:

Establish an IT Financial Management foundation: Gain a detailed understanding of where your IT dollars are going. Break down costs by department, project or service, and uncover areas where spending can be optimized .

Identify areas for cost reduction and optimization: Reduce unnecessary spending, optimize resource allocation and improve financial accountability across all departments .

Accelerate planning and forecasting: Improve accuracy for budgeting and forecasting activities to react quickly to change. Enhance process efficiencies by enabling continuous planning and forecasting, allowing IT leaders to refine their financial plans regularly and reduce the time spent on manual processes.

Enhanced accountability with stakeholders: Understand the true cost of delivering IT services and help to influence IT consumption through defensible showback and chargeback activities. Allocate costs to specific services, enabling you to assess profitability, make informed pricing decisions and communicate the value of IT services to the business.

Accelerate digital transformation: Support your organization’s digital transformation journey by making informed, strategic IT investments. Get insights needed to allocate resources effectively, invest in innovation and drive business agility.

"We are thrilled to have our market-leading IT Financial Management solutions now available to clients through the Azure Marketplace. This new global channel provides Microsoft clients with access to IBM Technology Business Management (TBM) offerings to better manage the cost and value of technology. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to ensure new tech investments deliver a compelling ROI and business impact,” Larry Blasko, WW Apptio Sales and Marketing Leader Software."

Together, IBM and Microsoft are empowering customers to efficiently use IT resources and adapt to evolving tech needs, especially with the rise of cloud-based AI innovation." “IBM’s new IT Financial Management solution, IBM Apptio Costing and Planning, will deliver new value for customers,” said Dinis Couto, GM, GSI Commercial Partners at Microsoft.

By making Apptio Costing and Planning available on the Azure Marketplace, we’re ensuring that organizations have seamless access to this powerful solution, leveraging the Azure ecosystem to accelerate time to value.