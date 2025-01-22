Your next step in IT Financial Management: IBM Apptio Costing and Planning now available on Azure Marketplace

22 January 2025
At IBM, our commitment to empowering organizations with innovative IT solutions has always been at the forefront of our mission. We are thrilled to announce the latest expansion of our portfolio on the Azure Marketplace, which now includes IBM Apptio Costing and Planning. As the leading IT Financial Management (ITFM) solution in the market, IBM Apptio Costing and Planning enables leaders and business units to understand where every dollar is going, and the value it is delivering for the organization.
This milestone follows the successful launch of IBM Targetprocess on the Azure Marketplace in October 2024. With the addition of Apptio Costing and Planning in January 2025, we’re strengthening our commitment to delivering industry-leading IT Financial Management solutions through Azure’s trusted platform.
Organizations today face mounting pressure to align IT investments with business value and outcomes, while driving greater financial transparency and accountability. IBM Apptio Costing and Planning addresses these challenges by providing tools to help businesses:
"We are thrilled to have our market-leading IT Financial Management solutions now available to clients through the Azure Marketplace. This new global channel provides Microsoft clients with access to IBM Technology Business Management (TBM) offerings to better manage the cost and value of technology. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to ensure new tech investments deliver a compelling ROI and business impact,” Larry Blasko, WW Apptio Sales and Marketing Leader Software."
Together, IBM and Microsoft are empowering customers to efficiently use IT resources and adapt to evolving tech needs, especially with the rise of cloud-based AI innovation." “IBM’s new IT Financial Management solution, IBM Apptio Costing and Planning, will deliver new value for customers,” said Dinis Couto, GM, GSI Commercial Partners at Microsoft.
By making Apptio Costing and Planning available on the Azure Marketplace, we’re ensuring that organizations have seamless access to this powerful solution, leveraging the Azure ecosystem to accelerate time to value.
One of the most exciting aspects of this offering is the ability for Azure customers to use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACCs) to purchase IBM Apptio Costing and Planning. This means that organizations can tap into their pre-existing Azure investments to access leading ITFM capabilities without additional financial hurdles.
By integrating Apptio Costing and Planning into their Azure environments, businesses can achieve a unified view of their cloud and on-premises IT costs, providing the clarity and control needed to thrive in today’s complex IT landscape. And a result, organizations can identify cost optimization and unlock cost savings from previously committed spend to re-invest towards business priorities and growth investments. By helping to identify and shift funds previously earmarked for ‘run’ activities into new growth investments, businesses can effectively create self-funded budgets that fuel innovation and drive strategic initiatives.
At IBM, we’re proud to partner with Microsoft to empower organizations to navigate their IT Financial Management journey with confidence. With Apptio Costing and Planning now part of the Azure Marketplace, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to leverage cutting-edge ITFM tools to optimize costs, drive strategic planning and deliver tangible business value.
We invite you to explore the IBM Apptio Costing and Planning solution on the Azure Marketplace today and unlock a new level of financial clarity and control for your IT investments. Let’s shape the future of IT together.