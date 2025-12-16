IBM API Connect advances API innovation for the agentic AI future
IBM is expanding the capabilities of IBM API Connect® and setting the stage for the next generation of intelligent, distributed systems: DataPower® Nano Gateway and API Studio.
Together with the latest release of API Connect Version 12, these advances deliver a unified, AI-ready platform that empowers developers and enterprises to create, manage secure and socialize APIs for the agentic AI future.
API Connect v12 now converges decades of integration leadership from IBM and Software AG’s webMethods API management portfolio into one hybrid, intelligent foundation for API management. This is also available as part of the broader IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration platform.
Enterprises are increasingly shifting to distributed, cloud-native microservices. The complexity of connecting, securing and managing APIs at scale is driving demand for agile, lightweight gateway solutions at the edge. Sixty-seven percent of organizations are actively implementing microservices architectures, and this trend is further reflected in the robust growth of the Microservices API Gateway market, which is projected to expand from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to over USD 10 billion by 2033.
In this context, DataPower Nano Gateway delivers lightweight, enterprise-grade security, control and mediation directly at the application edge. With a footprint under 20 MB of RAM1 and sub-second startup times, it embeds governance and trust where APIs actually run: eliminating centralized bottlenecks, reducing latency, and enabling each microservice to scale independently. Built-in declarative YAML-based policies, zero-trust enforcement, and OpenTelemetry observability let developers secure and monitor workloads consistently across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premise environments.
Operating within the API Connect ecosystem, DataPower Nano Gateway complements the traditional DataPower Gateway by offering flexible runtime strategies: from embedded, microservice-level enforcement to centralized enterprise gateway handling.
As development teams adopt distributed, cloud-native architectures, enterprises are also struggling to keep pace with the rapid growth and complexity of APIs. According to Gartner, by 2025, more than 85% of organizations will have adopted API-first development practices to modernize applications and improve agility, creating a surge in demand for tools that automate design, testing governance and deployment across the full lifecycle.3
To meet this growing operational and governance pressure, API Studio introduces an AI-powered, full-lifecycle environment that radically simplifies how APIs are designed, tested and deployed. Built for collaborative workflows across desktop, IDE and web, it brings Everything-as-Code to the API lifecycle, enabling teams to work consistently and programmatically
With AI-driven authoring, validation, and policy generation—including capabilities from the previously announced API Agent—API Studio accelerates development while ensuring compliance and governance. It also enables teams to generate MCP servers for published APIs. Integrated CI/CD pipelines and Git-based workflows provide end-to-end traceability, reducing manual effort for developers and delivering scale, consistency and quality for platform engineering teams.
Deep integration with API Connect connects design-time and runtime management, creating a seamless, automated path from concept to production.
As enterprises shift to hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, API ecosystems have become increasingly fragmented across clouds, gateways, and runtime environments. The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management report notes organizations now require platforms capable of governing APIs across distributed and heterogeneous deployments—not just centralized gateways—to maintain consistent security and policy control.
API Connect V12 addresses this need with a converged control plane that unifies lifecycle governance and simplifies administration across hybrid environments, including federation with third-party runtimes like AWS and Azure. The release also introduces a modern developer portal for discovering, consuming, and socializing APIs, creating a coherent experience across creation, management, security and consumption.
Enhanced integration between API Connect, DataPower Gateway and the new DataPower Nano Gateway ensures consistent policy, analytics, and visibility across deployment models. Looking ahead, IBM will continue expanding federation, convergence, and AI-driven governance to meet the demands of increasingly distributed applications.
APIs are rapidly becoming the foundation of agentic AI systems, where intelligent agents discover, orchestrate, and govern digital capabilities autonomously. Enterprises can now build self-managing, AI-ready API ecosystems; powered by DataPower Nano Gateway for embedded control, API Studio for AI-driven automation, and API Connect V12 for unified governance.
With AI Management emerging as a discipline for governing models, workflows, and interactions; API Connect delivers the architecture to bring trust, visibility, and control to this evolving frontier.
With DataPower Nano Gateway, API Studio, and API Connect V12 now generally available, IBM is advancing API Connect as the hub for API innovation in the AI era.
These releases deliver agility, security and intelligence from the edge to the enterprise; empowering developers and organizations to innovate confidently in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world.
