IBM API Connect advances API innovation for the agentic AI future

API Connect v12 now converges decades of integration leadership from IBM and Software AG’s webMethods API management portfolio into one hybrid, intelligent foundation for API management. This is also available as part of the broader IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration platform.

Enterprises are increasingly shifting to distributed, cloud-native microservices. The complexity of connecting, securing and managing APIs at scale is driving demand for agile, lightweight gateway solutions at the edge. Sixty-seven percent of organizations are actively implementing microservices architectures, and this trend is further reflected in the robust growth of the Microservices API Gateway market, which is projected to expand from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to over USD 10 billion by 2033.

In this context, DataPower Nano Gateway delivers lightweight, enterprise-grade security, control and mediation directly at the application edge. With a footprint under 20 MB of RAM1 and sub-second startup times, it embeds governance and trust where APIs actually run: eliminating centralized bottlenecks, reducing latency, and enabling each microservice to scale independently. Built-in declarative YAML-based policies, zero-trust enforcement, and OpenTelemetry observability let developers secure and monitor workloads consistently across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premise environments.

Operating within the API Connect ecosystem, DataPower Nano Gateway complements the traditional DataPower Gateway by offering flexible runtime strategies: from embedded, microservice-level enforcement to centralized enterprise gateway handling.