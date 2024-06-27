IBM announces new AI assistant and feature innovations at Think 2024

As organizations integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations, AI assistants that merge generative AI with automation are proving to be key productivity drivers. Despite various barriers to AI, these assistants combine generative AI and automation. This integration helps improve productivity by transforming how we work, offloading repetitive tasks, enabling self-service actions, and providing guidance on completing end-to-end processes.

AI assistants from IBM facilitate enterprise adoption of AI to modernize business operations. They are purpose-built, tailored to specific use cases, automate end-to-end workflows, and integrate with enterprise processes, data and applications.

Today, IBM announces the general availability of several IBM watsonx™ assistant innovations initially previewed at our annual Think conference in May 2024, including the new IBM watsonx™ Assistant for Z.

Several new enhancements to the family of watsonx assistants are now generally available, including new features within IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z, IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Red Hat® Ansible® Lightspeed, IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate, IBM watsonx™ Assistant and the newest AI assistant introduced at Think, watsonx Assistant for Z.