IBM announcements at Think 2026 to advance the agentic era

Think 2026, 4 - 7 May in Boston, MA, is where bold organizations are making the agentic leap—redesigning their businesses with AI at the core to unlock unprecedented ROI. This year’s event brings together visionary leaders, practitioners, and global pioneers to chart the path toward smarter, AI-first enterprises.

Across four days of keynotes, sessions and innovation previews, IBM is unveiling a sweeping set of announcements spanning agentic AI, hybrid cloud, automation and beyond. Here’s a look at everything IBM announced at Think 2026.