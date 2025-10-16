Approximately 80% of enterprise data is unstructured—residing in PDFs, emails, collaboration platforms and document repositories. Yet less than 1% of this data is in a format suitable directly for AI consumption. This gap represents both a massive opportunity and a critical challenge for organizations​​​​ scaling AI initiatives.​​​​​​

​​​​Traditional approaches to unstructured data preparation are holding enterprises back. Manual pipelines require 6-12 months to build and remain brittle, breaking with each new document format or source system change. Engineering teams spend valuable time on data plumbing rather than AI innovation. Without proper structure and consistency, AI models deliver unreliable results, undermining trust and delaying time-to-value.​​​

​​​​IBM watsonx.data addresses this challenge as the industry’s only hybrid, open data lakehouse built for AI and analytics. It simplifies access, preparation and governance across both structured and unstructured data, helping organizations establish a trusted data foundation for generative AI at scale.​​​​​