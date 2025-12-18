IBM and knowis AG expand strategic OEM partnership to accelerate AI-driven architecture and delivery

IBM and knowis AG have expanded their partnership to help enterprises manage growing system complexity through proactive architecture, design, and automation.
“We are truly excited that our long-standing and trusted partnership with IBM has reached a new milestone with the inclusion of our product in the IBM DevOps portfolio,” said Dr. Gerald Gassner, CEO and co-founder of knowis AG. “In a world of increasing system complexity, this partnership enables software delivery teams to move from reactive firefighting to proactive design and automation. Embedding DevOps Solution Workbench into the IBM DevOps portfolio brings architecture and implementation closer together within a streamlined workflow.”
“IBM’s mission is to help enterprises deliver innovation at scale, securely and efficiently,” said James Hunter, Program Director at IBM DevOps. “Embedding the DevOps Solution Workbench empowers our customers to connect creative architecture and design with standardized delivery ensuring ideas are transformed into high-quality code with speed and consistency.”