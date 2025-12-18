Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM and knowis AG expand strategic OEM partnership to accelerate AI-driven architecture and delivery

This collaboration empowers global enterprises to accelerate software delivery by uniting architecture, design and implementation in an AI-driven workflow.

Published 18 December 2025
3D render of colorful cubes stacked on top of each other
By James Hunter, Program Director, DevOps, IBM

IBM and knowis AG today announced an expanded OEM partnership that integrates knowis’ DevOps Solution Workbench into IBM’s DevOps portfolio. The IBM DevOps Solution Workbench unifies software architecture, software design and design-aware coding in one AI-empowered tool.

Architecture for AI-driven development

With the rise of AI in development, managing the context for AI assistants and agents becomes the strategic advantage in order to lead automation into the envisioned direction. This context is structured in the software architecture and software design, providing all the necessary information in a structured and integrated way.

With IBM DevOps Solution Workbench software architecture and design can be defined in real-time collaboration between experts and established as single source of truth for the complete development organization and provisioned to AI assistants and agents, like AI coding assistants.  

Integrated in DevOps toolchain

IBM DevOps Solution Workbench perfectly integrates with existing development solutions. Gitlab-based projects can be enhanced by software architecture and design and AI coding assistants, like IBM Bob, use the architecture and design specification as base for structured code generation.

IBM DevOps Solution Workbench integrates and enhances the IBM DevOps portfolio including IBM DevOps Loop, IBM DevOps Plan, IBM DevOps Deploy, IBM DevOps Test and IBM DevOps Velocity.

Aligning software development on software architecture and design

Aligning development teams as well as AI assistants and AI agents makes development teams ready for the AI enhanced development and comes with the following benefits:

  • Faster time to market by reducing design debt turning into technical debt and costly rework from the beginning.
  • Streamlined architecture and design facilitating a collaborative, lightweight transition of business capabilities into structured system and implementation design.
  • Design-aware coding support to automatically transform software design into implementation code.

Enabling software delivery teams to move from reactive to proactive

IBM and knowis AG have expanded their partnership to help enterprises manage growing system complexity through proactive architecture, design, and automation.

“We are truly excited that our long-standing and trusted partnership with IBM has reached a new milestone with the inclusion of our product in the IBM DevOps portfolio,” said Dr. Gerald Gassner, CEO and co-founder of knowis AG. “In a world of increasing system complexity, this partnership enables software delivery teams to move from reactive firefighting to proactive design and automation. Embedding DevOps Solution Workbench into the IBM DevOps portfolio brings architecture and implementation closer together within a streamlined workflow.”

“IBM’s mission is to help enterprises deliver innovation at scale, securely and efficiently,” said James Hunter, Program Director at IBM DevOps. “Embedding the DevOps Solution Workbench empowers our customers to connect creative architecture and design with standardized delivery ensuring ideas are transformed into high-quality code with speed and consistency.”

From vision to implementation

Together, IBM DevOps and knowis AG help clients move from vision to implementation – bridging business strategy, architecture, and engineering within a continuous, AI-enabled workflow.

For more information on IBM DevOps Solution Workbench, see below.

IBM DevOps Solution Workbench – Product Site
IBM DevOps Solution Workbench – Release 5.1

James Hunter, Program Director, DevOps, IBM

James Hunter

About knowis AG

knowis AG is a software technology company based in Regensburg, Germany. Its flagship product, Cloud Solution Workbench, is a software architecture and software design solution that helps teams to build and modernize complex systems using AI-assisted modeling and design-aware coding support. Originally founded as a fintech and solution provider in the complex and highly regulated financial services industry, knowis has evolved over 20 years into a cross-industry technology partner for software development teams across Europe.