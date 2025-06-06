IBM and CAST help customers accelerate application migration and modernization

ADP is arguably the most critical step in any modernization project, because it lays the groundwork for every decision that follows. Done properly, it enables teams to understand what they’re modernizing, why they’re modernizing it and how best to do it. When done poorly—or skipped altogether—the consequences can be costly, risky and far-reaching:

Incomplete or inaccurate application inventory

Selection of the wrong modernization strategy

Ballooning costs and timeline

Increased operational and security risks

Poor stakeholder confidence

Organizations rely heavily on digital applications and it’s not uncommon for IT teams to have thousands of applications, and having complete details about thousands of applications can be tall ask. It’s extremely common for IT and DevOps teams to face common challenges, such as: