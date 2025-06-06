IBM and CAST help customers accelerate application migration and modernization

6 June 2025
Successful modernization projects require a strong foundation to be laid down in the form a detailed and accurate Application Discovery Phase (ADP). IBM and CAST have partnered to create a powerful, AI-driven solution that cuts through the complexity of enterprise applications landscapes and accelerate migration and modernization initiatives.
ADP is arguably the most critical step in any modernization project, because it lays the groundwork for every decision that follows. Done properly, it enables teams to understand what they’re modernizing, why they’re modernizing it and how best to do it. When done poorly—or skipped altogether—the consequences can be costly, risky and far-reaching:
Organizations rely heavily on digital applications and it’s not uncommon for IT teams to have thousands of applications, and having complete details about thousands of applications can be tall ask. It’s extremely common for IT and DevOps teams to face common challenges, such as:
Continuous advancements in AI are rapidly proving to be a game changer for improving the application discovery phase within modernization projects. Traditional discovery methods that were done manually were time-consuming, extremely prone to errors and were highly dependent upon the knowledge of the team members in the IT & DevOps teams— knowledge that was being continuously lost due to attrition, especially in the case of legacy systems. By contrast, AI enhances discovery by making it automated, faster, scalable and significantly more accurate, enabling better-informed decisions early in the modernization journey.
By using CAST's industry-leading technology, IBM enables clients to assess, prioritize and modernize applications with unparalleled speed and accuracy.
Key highlights of the IBM and CAST solution include:
Our AI-infused migration and modernization factory is a comprehensive, industrialized approach designed to help enterprises accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud and modern application architectures. It provides a scalable, repeatable framework that combines automation, AI and deep engineering expertise to assess, migrate and modernize legacy workloads.
The model includes a structured set of services such as application discovery and assessment, code refactoring, re-platforming, containerization and DevSecOps integration. It leverages IBM’s cloud-native tools, Red Hat OpenShift and our key strategic alliances with hyperscaler partners to deliver rapid and flawless modernization with minimal disruption.
The factory approach blends CAST Insights with IBM’s proven methodologies and AI-powered automation to deliver:
The customer is one of the largest banks in USA and were in need of assessment and modernization of their mainframe landscape. The key goals were to improve time to market, enable higher levels of agility and flexibility in the business operations, and reduce operational costs and risks.
IBM deployed a solution based on IBM Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation (ICA4CT) and CAST Imaging, for assessing the entire application and also for analyzing the source code. The solution worked extremely well, and our team was able to reduce the assessment and code-analysis time by a factor of 60%—from several months to a just a few weeks.
The joint solution from IBM and CAST is more than a technical offering—it’s a new way of working. The solution ensures the discovery phase is not just a checkbox, but a strategic accelerator for successful, cost-effective modernization. With agentic AI-infused teams, scalable pricing models (unit-based or capacity-based) and a partner-aligned GTM strategy, it’s engineered for sustained transformation to make your cloud journey faster, more predictable and with reduced risk across the entire continuum.
The solution includes:
Ready to modernize with confidence? Let IBM and CAST blueprint your path to digital transformation.