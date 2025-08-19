What's New: As part of a new partnership with IBM, Arivonix has developed a deep integration with IBM watsonx.ai™, allowing enterprises to embed Granite foundation models directly into their live data pipelines.
The integration enables organizations to build production-grade generative AI workflows with full governance, operational control and real-time delivery across business systems. This marks a strategic step forward in making LLMs natively accessible inside enterprise infrastructure without compromising on compliance, transparency, or speed.
This integration turns IBM watsonx.ai into a secure, configurable component inside enterprise data pipelines. The process runs entirely within the user’s data fabric, with full transparency and modularity.
A common enterprise use case powered by this integration involves intelligent document or entity enrichment. For example:
This architecture supports horizontal applications across market research, procurement, compliance, customer onboarding and knowledge management without requiring custom development for each workflow.
