AI in Action

IBM and Arivonix partner to invoke watsonx.ai into real-time enterprise data pipelines

Author

Karthik Subramanian

VP, Strategy

What's New: As part of a new partnership with IBM, Arivonix has developed a deep integration with IBM watsonx.ai™, allowing enterprises to embed Granite foundation models directly into their live data pipelines. 

The integration enables organizations to build production-grade generative AI workflows with full governance, operational control and real-time delivery across business systems. This marks a strategic step forward in making LLMs natively accessible inside enterprise infrastructure without compromising on compliance, transparency, or speed.

5 key benefits of this integration

  1. Real-time AI enrichment inside business workflows: Through this integration, IBM’s Granite models can be invoked as a step within live Arivonix pipelines powering use cases like document summarization, contextual classification, metadata enrichment, and intelligent routing in seconds.
  2. Transparent, compliant and auditable models: Every model invocation is logged with full metadata, including prompts, inputs, outputs, and timestamps ensuring traceability and governance from experimentation to deployment.
  3. Configurable, low-code prompt authoring: Enterprise teams can build dynamic prompts tailored to their workflows using Arivonix’s low-code interface eliminating the need for constant engineering support and enabling rapid experimentation at scale.
  4. Plug-and-play foundation model access: IBM watsonx.ai is available out-of-the-box and pre-integrated, with enterprise-grade credential handling and flexible model selection built into Arivonix’s AI orchestration layer.
  5. End-to-end control from data ingestion to output: Because Arivonix connects to raw data sources (APIs, files, databases and structured, semi-structured and unstructured formats) and delivers results into operational systems (spreadsheets, dashboard analytics, APIs and marketplaces), the entire AI enrichment loop from data preparation to LLM output is handled in a single governed pipeline.

How it works: Seamless integration between IBM watsonx.ai and Arivonix

This integration turns IBM watsonx.ai into a secure, configurable component inside enterprise data pipelines. The process runs entirely within the user’s data fabric, with full transparency and modularity.

  1. Model Selection: IBM watsonx.ai appears as a pre-integrated foundation model suite within the Arivonix interface. Users can select from models like Granite to support use cases such as summarization, enrichment, classification and content generation.
  2. Credential Setup: Users connect to their watsonx.ai workspace by entering secure API credentials and endpoint URLs. Role-based access controls and encryption are used to safeguard the connection within enterprise environments.
  3. Prompt Authoring: Prompts are created through a low-code builder and attached to specific steps in the Arivonix pipeline. They support a range of tasks including text generation, document summarization, metadata enrichment and context-aware Q&A.
  4. Pipeline Execution: At runtime, the Arivonix platform automatically triggers the configured watsonx.ai model. The model receives structured, context-rich inputs and returns processed results in real time. These outputs are routed to spreadsheets, dashboards or databases as needed.
  5. Governance & Auditability: All model interactions are logged with prompt versions, inputs, outputs and execution metadata. This provides full traceability, enabling usage analytics, monitoring, and compliance reporting across AI workflows.

Use case spotlight: Intelligent document or entity enrichment

A common enterprise use case powered by this integration involves intelligent document or entity enrichment. For example:

  • A business analyst uploads a spreadsheet of vendor names.
  • Arivonix fetches related news snippets, financial summaries, or firmographic data.
  • IBM watsonx.ai generates a concise, sourced summary for each vendor flagging recent developments or compliance risks.
  • The results are inserted back into the spreadsheet with citations and version tracking for auditability.

This architecture supports horizontal applications across market research, procurement, compliance, customer onboarding and knowledge management without requiring custom development for each workflow.

