IBM and AMD advance sovereign AI with a validated golden pattern for accelerated computing

IBM Sovereign Core and AMD accelerated computing are helping make sovereign AI more practical to deploy. To support organizations moving AI into production with safeguards, IBM and AMD are advancing their collaboration through a validated golden pattern that combines IBM Sovereign Core with AMD Accelerated Computing.

The validated pattern gives clients and partners a clearer, more repeatable path for deploying AI-ready sovereign environments. Rather than designing the complete architecture from the ground up, organizations can begin with tested guidance that aligns infrastructure, software, governance and workload execution.

The pattern is particularly relevant for regulated industries using sensitive data for AI, governments modernizing public services, managed service providers developing sovereign cloud and AI services, and enterprises that require deployment flexibility across on-premises, cloud and edge environments.