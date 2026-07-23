IBM and AMD advance sovereign AI with a validated golden pattern for accelerated computing

Building on their existing partnership, IBM and AMD are pleased to release a validated deployment pattern on AMD infrastructure and IBM Sovereign Core software to help organizations move AI workloads into production with greater control, consistency, compliance readiness and operational sovereignty.
IBM Sovereign Core and AMD accelerated computing are helping make sovereign AI more practical to deploy. To support organizations moving AI into production with safeguards, IBM and AMD are advancing their collaboration through a validated golden pattern that combines IBM Sovereign Core with AMD Accelerated Computing.
The validated pattern gives clients and partners a clearer, more repeatable path for deploying AI-ready sovereign environments. Rather than designing the complete architecture from the ground up, organizations can begin with tested guidance that aligns infrastructure, software, governance and workload execution.
The pattern is particularly relevant for regulated industries using sensitive data for AI, governments modernizing public services, managed service providers developing sovereign cloud and AI services, and enterprises that require deployment flexibility across on-premises, cloud and edge environments.
As AI moves into production, digital sovereignty increasingly depends on how the full technology environment is designed and operated. Data residency remains important, but organizations must also consider who controls the platform, how AI workloads are governed and whether operational and compliance requirements can be demonstrated over time.
Creating this type of environment requires compute, platform software and governance capabilities to work together consistently. IBM Sovereign Core provides the software foundation for sovereign operational control, while AMD accelerated computing delivers the performance required for demanding AI workloads.
Together, IBM and AMD are helping clients address two common challenges associated with moving sovereign AI into production.
The IBM and AMD validated golden pattern brings together:
This tested configuration is designed to help clients deploy AI-ready sovereign environments with greater consistency and less operational friction.
Instead of beginning with a blank architecture, organizations and service providers can use the pattern to align infrastructure, software, governance and operations from the outset. This can help accelerate deployment, reduce configuration complexity and support more consistent implementation across environments.
The pattern also preserves infrastructure choice. Clients can deploy IBM Sovereign Core across preferred on-premises, public cloud, edge and other supported infrastructure environments while maintaining a consistent sovereign control model across deployments.
IBM Sovereign Core continuously evaluates the environment in which AI workloads run against defined requirements and records supporting evidence as operations occur. This gives governance teams a current, traceable view of control performance without depending on periodic manual evidence collection.
The platform also provides governed access to AI services through IBM Sovereign Core’s AI Inference Service. Organizations can configure approved models, control access, manage credentials and capture logging, audit and usage information within the sovereign environment.
By combining these capabilities with AMD accelerated computing, the validated golden pattern helps clients establish a foundation for AI workloads that is designed to be performant, governable and auditable.
Validation with AMD GPUs, including the AMD Instinct™ MI350P PCIe® Card, provides clients with tested deployment guidance for running AI inference, agentic AI and data-intensive workloads within defined sovereign boundaries.
The validated golden pattern gives clients and partners a tested starting point for deploying AI-ready sovereign environments.
It can help organizations:
As sovereignty requirements grow, IBM Sovereign Core gives organizations a consistent way to expand AI deployments without giving up authority over the systems, processes and data involved.
Together, IBM Sovereign Core and AMD accelerated computing help organizations build AI environments that are not only powerful, but also governable, auditable and easier to operate.