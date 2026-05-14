IBM achieves SAP Business AI Operations certificate

IBM Consulting has achieved the SAP Business AI Operations certificate—a significant milestone that reinforces IBM’s position as the most operationally mature partner in the SAP ecosystem—and the only GSI to hold all eight global SAP partner certifications.
This certification validates that IBM has the governance frameworks, security controls and delivery discipline to operationalize Business AI across complex, enterprise-scale SAP environments. For clients accelerating their SAP transformation, it provides assurance that IBM can do more than implement AI but can run, govern and scale it reliably from day one.
The SAP Business AI Operations certification confirms IBM’s ability to embed AI directly into SAP processes: supporting connected operations, strengthening service stability, and enabling data-driven decision support at the enterprise level. Clients benefit from a partner whose capabilities are validated across the entire lifecycle, from strategy and design through to ongoing operations and continuous improvements.
This reflects IBM’s core philosophy: enabling AI as an integral, interwoven part of SAP processes—rather than a standalone add-on.
By operationalizing conversational, prescriptive and agentic AI within SAP landscapes, IBM is driving tangible operational change, including:
For clients, the impact is tangible. AI that improves how work gets done across the enterprise, reducing operational costs, accelerating decisions and building the kind of resilience that sustains performance and delivers business outcomes. IBM’s model of rolling transformation means value does not stop at go-live; it compounds as AI becomes a core part of how the business operates.
For IBM, certification is not an endpoint—it is an operating standard. The SAP Business AI Operations certification reflects IBM’s institutionalized capabilities across governance, security, delivery and continuous enablement. This ensures AI is consistently executed and scaled across global SAP estates—delivering predictable outcomes and faster time-to-value for clients.
As organizations accelerate adoption of RISE with SAP, clean core principles, Joule and cloud-first architectures, IBM’s SAP Business AI Operations certification provides confidence to our clients that Business AI can be operationalized securely, scaled responsibly and deliver measurable value from day one.
This milestone reinforces IBM’s role as a market‑defining partner—helping enterprises strengthen their SAP Core, reduce operational risk and unlock smarter, faster decisions through Business AI.
—Emer Neville, Global Head of Partner Excellence Center, SAP