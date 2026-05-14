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IBM achieves SAP Business AI Operations certificate

IBM Consulting has achieved the SAP Business AI Operations certificate—a significant milestone that reinforces IBM’s position as the most operationally mature partner in the SAP ecosystem—and the only GSI to hold all eight global SAP partner certifications.

Published 14 May 2026

This certification validates that IBM has the governance frameworks, security controls and delivery discipline to operationalize Business AI across complex, enterprise-scale SAP environments. For clients accelerating their SAP transformation, it provides assurance that IBM can do more than implement AI but can run, govern and scale it reliably from day one.

A proven foundation for AI‑enabled operations

The SAP Business AI Operations certification  confirms IBM’s ability to embed AI directly into SAP processes: supporting connected operations, strengthening service stability, and enabling data-driven decision support at the enterprise level. Clients benefit from a partner whose capabilities are validated across the entire lifecycle, from strategy and design through to ongoing operations and continuous improvements.

This reflects IBM’s core philosophy: enabling AI as an integral, interwoven part of SAP processes—rather than a standalone add-on.

Moving beyond pilots to AI‑led operations

By operationalizing conversational, prescriptive and agentic AI within SAP landscapes, IBM is driving tangible operational change, including:

  • Enhanced user experience
  • Reduced cost of operations
  • Faster, insight-driven decisions delivering definitive business outcomes
  • Continuous value realization through rolling transformation

For clients, the impact is tangible. AI that improves how work gets done across the enterprise, reducing operational costs, accelerating decisions and building the kind of resilience that sustains performance and delivers business outcomes. IBM’s model of rolling transformation means value does not stop at go-live; it compounds as AI becomes a core part of how the business operates.

Certification as an operating standard

For IBM, certification is not an endpoint—it is an operating standard. The SAP Business AI Operations certification reflects IBM’s institutionalized capabilities across governance, security, delivery and continuous enablement. This ensures AI is consistently executed and scaled across global SAP estates—delivering predictable outcomes and faster time-to-value for clients.

Are you ready for the next phase of enterprise AI?

As organizations accelerate adoption of RISE with SAP, clean core principles, Joule and cloud-first architectures, IBM’s SAP Business AI Operations certification provides confidence to our clients that Business AI can be operationalized securely, scaled responsibly and deliver measurable value from day one.

This milestone reinforces IBM’s role as a market‑defining partner—helping enterprises strengthen their SAP Core, reduce operational risk and unlock smarter, faster decisions through Business AI.

Learn more at about IBM Consulting and SAP

“IBM’s achievement of the SAP Business AI Operations certification reflects exactly the kind of partner maturity that enterprise clients need to scale AI with confidence. IBM brings not only technical depth across the SAP portfolio, but the operational rigor and governance frameworks that turn AI ambition into business reality. Together, we’re helping clients unlock the full potential of SAP Business AI—securely, responsibly and at speed.”

—Emer Neville, Global Head of Partner Excellence Center, SAP

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Author

Joseph Msays

VP & Global Managing Partner, EA Managed Services

IBM