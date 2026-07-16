How customers build practical agentic AI with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Across a range of industries, IBM watsonx Orchestrate helps customers connect agents to trusted data, business systems and repeatable workflows that improve speed, cost and user experience.
Enterprise AI becomes harder to operationalize when work crosses documents, systems, teams and approval points. A model might generate a useful answer, but the workflow still has to retrieve evidence, respect access rules, update systems, route exceptions and show users why the output can be trusted. Without that orchestration, teams can end up with strong prototypes that still require manual checking, copy-paste work and custom integrations for every use case.
Bridging that gap between a working demo and a working enterprise workflow is where the eight IBM watsonx Orchestrate® customer deployments that we’ll detail in this blog post start to converge. Three recurring challenges stand out:
In this post, we explore how watsonx Orchestrate helps address these challenges by giving teams a structured way to coordinate agent behavior, connect enterprise systems and scale workflows without losing control.
The strongest deployments don’t treat a chatbot as the application. They map the business process first. This method includes the sequence of tasks a user needs to complete, the systems each task depends on and the evidence required to make a decision. It also highlights the rules for routing exceptions and the points where a human needs to review or approve the output.
Teams then use watsonx Orchestrate to coordinate the right steps, systems, models and handoffs. That approach keeps predictable work deterministic while reserving AI for tasks where language understanding creates value.
Claims Connection Group’s Lexxari application shows this pattern in insurance policy review. Policy language often spreads coverage limits, exclusions, conditions and exceptions across long documents. Lexxari separates the steps: a user uploads a policy, selects a damage type, triggers optical character recognition when needed and generates a smart sheet from a fixed question grid.
For open-ended questions, AskLexxari uses retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, which narrows the model’s input to policy-specific evidence. Watsonx Orchestrate connects the conversational experience to policy data, backend services and source-grounding steps. This process helps to compress the work that can take up to 45 minutes into a faster review path that trained users can verify.
Learn more about Claims Connection Group’s use case and architecture
AI solution provider Knockri applies the same principle to structured hiring. The company uses watsonx Orchestrate to coordinate assessment launch, candidate interactions, reminders, scheduling, routing, completion tracking and exceptions. The orchestration layer coordinates the process; it does not act as an unconstrained hiring decision-maker.
That boundary helped Knockri reduce the time to hire by more than 60%. It also reduced the recruiter workload by up to a day per hiring cycle and delivered a 4.7 out of 5 candidate satisfaction rating.
Learn more about Knockri’s use case and architecture
Dynamiq applies the same workflow-first pattern to legal research, where the work depends on more than generating a plausible answer. A user submits a legal or contract question, the request is classified and the right research path is selected. Then, the relevant documents and clauses are retrieved and the output is structured so a legal professional can review the reasoning before acting on it.
Watsonx Orchestrate helps coordinate those steps by routing work between agents, invoking the right research functions and keeping the legal workflow accessible through a consistent chat experience.
That structure lets Dynamiq keep simple requests on a direct path while routing more complex work, such as comparative contract analysis or clause-level compliance scoring, to agents designed for deeper research.
Dynamiq also imported its multi-agent legal research workflow into watsonx Orchestrate as an external agent, so authorized users can start the same workflow and coordinate it alongside other enterprise agents.
The workflow cut contract review time from 90 minutes to 45, reduced business inquiry response time from two days to one hour and reduced clause identification from 20 minutes to two. The result is not just a faster research experience; it’s a legal workflow that follows the steps professionals already need to trust, review and use the output.
Agentic AI is most effective in production when agents know what information they can use, where it came from and who is allowed to see the output. Watsonx Orchestrate supports that pattern through knowledge sources, tools, connections and workflows.
Tools let agents query data, create documents or execute transactions. Connections handle authentication methods such as bearer tokens, API keys, OAuth and key-value credentials. That method gives developers a practical way to connect agents to enterprise systems without turning every integration into a one-off build.
MyLÚA Health built its perinatal care platform around controlled context. The platform supports birthing parents before, during and after pregnancy while giving doulas, care teams, employers and health plans better signals about needs that often go unseen. Watsonx Orchestrate manages agent execution and tool invocation, while IBM watsonx.ai® handles grounded responses through RAG backed by curated content across pregnancy, postpartum care, nursing, mental health and nutrition.
The architecture keeps personally identifiable information and protected health information out of large language models through role-based consent and tokenization. The value of that trust boundary shows up in the user experience: 79% of users reported feeling comfortable sharing sensitive information.
Learn more about MyLUA’s use case and architecture
ViClinic uses watsonx Orchestrate to coordinate agents across healthcare workflows that often span multiple teams, systems and approval points. Its agentic healthcare operating system gives agents a shared clinical context that provides the grounding for intake, documentation, pre-authorization, care coordination, coding, revenue cycle management and follow-up.
Orchestrate helps route tasks to the right agent, trigger the right tools and manage handoffs. With this approach, work can move through the care journey without forcing clinicians to reenter the same information in different systems.
The governance layer controls who can use each agent, what data each agent can access, what approvals are required and how every action is recorded. Clinicians initiate agent work and review outputs before information flows into records or external systems. ViClinic reports efficiency gains of up to 20% by reducing repeated data entry, improving pre-authorization preparation and coordinating work across the care journey.
Learn more about ViClinic’s use case and architecture
Data solutions provider Brighthive shows why governed context also matters before agents answer questions. BrightAgent coordinates specialized agents across ingestion, quality, governance, engineering, analysis and visualization so messy enterprise data becomes usable for downstream AI workflows.
It supports more than 600 pre-built data connectors through Airbyte and applies policy, quality, lineage and access controls before agents use the data. With watsonx Orchestrate, BrightAgent can be deployed through the agent catalog so enterprises can use governed data preparation inside a broader orchestration layer.
The third pattern that consistently shows up across customer deployments is reusability. Watsonx Orchestrate creates more value when teams can reuse agents, tools, knowledge sources and integration patterns across multiple workflows.
It supports managed SaaS deployment on IBM Cloud®, AWS and AWS GovCloud, plus on-premises deployment through IBM Cloud Pak® for Data or IBM Software Hub. It also supports external agents through protocols such as external chat and Agent-to-Agent, or A2A, so agents built outside Orchestrate can collaborate with native agents.
CrushBank shows how reuse changes the economics of AI adoption. Its IT service platform uses watsonx.data®, watsonx.ai, watsonx Orchestrate and IBM Cloud to classify tickets, set priority, incorporate business context and route work to the right team or engineer. Watsonx Orchestrate acts as the orchestration layer for agents that fetch data, call downstream tools and run workflows. The result is a roughly 25% reduction in average time to resolution and a 20% increase in first-call resolution. Those metrics map directly to support cost, engineering capacity and user satisfaction.
CrushBank also shows why embedded user experience matters. The same data and agentic layer can appear in a web interface, inside IT service management systems such as ConnectWise or through collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. That strategy keeps AI inside the tools support teams already use. It also lets CrushBank extend the same foundation beyond IT support into legacy application modernization, insurance claims and medical billing.
Learn more about CrushBank’s use case and architecture
Avid Solutions applies the reuse pattern to public-sector procurement through GovPulse.io. The application aggregates federal, state, county and municipal procurement signals, then uses watsonx Orchestrate to coordinate tool calls and manage the response pipeline from query to output. It indexes 13,662 state, county and municipal domains across all 50 states, integrates sources such as SAM.gov and USAspending.gov and helps small government contractors identify opportunities earlier. Avid estimates that users cut manual research time by roughly 70%, giving smaller teams procurement intelligence without staffing a dedicated analyst function.
Learn more about Avid’s use case and architecture
Dynamiq also shows how reuse enables a specialized agent workflow to scale into a broader enterprise capability. After building its multi-agent legal research workflow, Dynamiq imported it into watsonx Orchestrate as an external agent through an API. That lets authorized users invoke the same legal research workflow through chat instead of rebuilding it for each interface, team or business system.
Orchestrate can then coordinate that external agent alongside agents connected to systems such as SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow.
The result is a reusable pattern: specialized legal reasoning stays intact, while IT and compliance teams get a common orchestration layer they can observe, govern and extend across new use cases.
Across these deployments, watsonx Orchestrate gives teams a practical way to make agents follow a real business workflow. It helps ground their actions in a trusted context and reuse the same agents, tools and integration patterns across new use cases. That balance helps keep deterministic logic in control where rules matter and adds human review where accuracy or compliance requires it. It also gives teams a foundation that they can extend without turning every deployment into a custom rebuild. It’s also why the same product can support use cases from insurance policy analysis to hiring to healthcare.
For developers and technical product managers, the deployment lesson is consistent:
For customers, the benefits show up as better operating metrics and lower TCO, as clearly supported by the customer examples:
For users, the impact is simple and clear:
Watsonx Orchestrate helps make that possible by giving teams a repeatable way to connect agents to trusted data, route work across systems and trigger the right tools.