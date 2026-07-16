How customers build practical agentic AI with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

The strongest deployments don’t treat a chatbot as the application. They map the business process first. This method includes the sequence of tasks a user needs to complete, the systems each task depends on and the evidence required to make a decision. It also highlights the rules for routing exceptions and the points where a human needs to review or approve the output.

Teams then use watsonx Orchestrate to coordinate the right steps, systems, models and handoffs. That approach keeps predictable work deterministic while reserving AI for tasks where language understanding creates value.

Claims Connection Group’s Lexxari application shows this pattern in insurance policy review. Policy language often spreads coverage limits, exclusions, conditions and exceptions across long documents. Lexxari separates the steps: a user uploads a policy, selects a damage type, triggers optical character recognition when needed and generates a smart sheet from a fixed question grid.

For open-ended questions, AskLexxari uses retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, which narrows the model’s input to policy-specific evidence. Watsonx Orchestrate connects the conversational experience to policy data, backend services and source-grounding steps. This process helps to compress the work that can take up to 45 minutes into a faster review path that trained users can verify.

Learn more about Claims Connection Group’s use case and architecture

AI solution provider Knockri applies the same principle to structured hiring. The company uses watsonx Orchestrate to coordinate assessment launch, candidate interactions, reminders, scheduling, routing, completion tracking and exceptions. The orchestration layer coordinates the process; it does not act as an unconstrained hiring decision-maker.